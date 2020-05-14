Denise Richards Tells Kyle Richards to 'Be Quiet' After RHOBH OG Calls Her a 'Fake-Ass Bitch'

"Do you realize you don't let some people talk?" Denise Richards told Kyle Richards

Although they share the same last name, Kyle Richards and Denise Richards aren't family — and clearly also not friends.

During Wednesday's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the two got into a heated feud during a cast dinner out in Los Angeles, which came nearly a week after Kyle tearfully left a pizza party at Denise's new Malibu home.

Their argument was ignited after Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke had their own heated discussion. Their tiff was centered on a comment that Sutton had made earlier in the evening upon arriving at the launch party for Lisa Rinna's daughters' fashion line.

While getting out of the van to go into the party, Sutton told Dorit, "I'm going to flip out," as she was fearful that she would run into Lisa's hairstylist and makeup artist, Joey Maalouf. "We went into business together," Dorit said in a confessional. She also told Dorit one week prior that "we invested in the Glam app, millions of dollars. ... It's very tense." She continued in the confessional: "My business with Joey survived, but we had a falling out and I am lifted by the Holy Spirit because Joey is not here. Praise Jesus."

During the dinner, as Sutton told Dorit she wanted to move on from their disagreement, Kyle, 51, stepped in to defend the new Friend of the Housewives.

"Let's switch gears or something," Kyle said, "because she said it was a mistake. She didn't have any bad intentions."

"I don't believe she has bad intentions. But we did have a conversation last time we were together," Dorit said.

"I don't understand, we're just trying to make peace right now," Kyle said.

While Dorit said she understood, and that she also wanted to make peace, she added that "part of being at peace is being honest. In the last discussion we had, you were very frustrated because you felt that there were people in this group that weren't honest."

A clip from six days prior, when all of the ladies were at Denise's house for the pizza party, played, showing Kyle saying, "everybody here has a f---ing opinion about everybody that they're not honest about."

Addressing her comment, Kyle said, "It had multiple meanings when I said that."

Denise, 49, then stepped in, telling the group, "All I know is at the dinner I had, looking at my kids' table, and they were much more mature than us, there's a f---ing problem."

Although Erika Girardi said Denise should "just give them time," and Sutton quipped "they'll mature into this," Denise wasn't amused.

"You know who you invited over," said Erika, who'd apologized to Denise earlier in the episode for comments she made at the pizza party about having a threesome, which were overheard by Denise's children.

"I learned a lesson having us a little too close," said an unamused Denise.

In a confessional, Erika said, "I've apologized. There's nothing else I can say. If you want to pretend to be mother of the year, you go right ahead."

Kyle then shifted to Dorit, telling her, "I don't want to fight with you anymore. You know that I love you, I want to get past that whole stupid thing."

But Dorit appeared confused, reminding Kyle, "Well, you said, 'You're all a bunch of fake-ass bitches.' "

"Well, sometimes you guys are," Kyle said.

When Dorit said she wanted to know "what that means," Kyle didn't want to go "down that road."

But Denise demanded to know.

"I want to know. Who is the fake ass bitch?" she asked.

"Well, I think everybody has that potential," Kyle told Denise.

"I already said it," Kyle continued. "You guys can keep chasing, but —"

Denise wanted more clarity, though: "No, just listen for a second."

"Okay," Kyle said.

"Don't be sarcastic, please," Denise replied. "What moment are you talking about?"

Taken aback, Kyle told her, "I'm not sarcastic."

Not believing her, Denise said, "okay" and continued, "I'm just asking you a question."

"You're the one that said that we were fake-ass bitches. Don't you think we need to at least address it?" Denise asked.

Kyle then got specific — telling Denise what she really thought about her.

"Okay, want me to give you an example? And I'm not singling you out," Kyle said. "Everyone was defending about the makeup, which to me is really weird to have glam before you go to a workout" — referencing Dorit showing up to late Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's weekend retreat in full glam.

"And even you, Denise, who were like down to earth and no makeup last year, and you're like all of a sudden getting glam like, well, what do you care?" Kyle said.

Denise then reminded her that she "showed up in jeans and a T-shirt."

"Yeah, with full glam and having like a diamond ice sculpture at your house, so I was like, everybody's so full of s---," said Kyle, referencing the ice sculpture that Denise had at her outdoor party.

"Who gives a s--- if I have a g--damn ice sculpture?" Denise qwk3e. "Who cares?!"

"It just seems like that's not how you were before," said Kyle.

Shocked, Denise questioned, "are you joking?" before asking Lisa, "How many parties have you gone to at my house where I've had every vendor you can think of. My kid wanted a g--damn camel." Lisa then confirmed, "I rode a camel at your house," as 2011 footage of her on the large animal played.

"Why am I fake because of that?" Denise asked. "I've been an actress in this business for a long time. I've done glam for my job. Half the time you guys see me when I meet you, I'm coming from f---ing set."

Denise continued to explain her perspective in a confessional, stating, "I am f---ing Denise Richards, Kyle. I don't think these bitches know I've been on like every f---ing magazine cover you can possibly imagine — that they would want to be on."

Kyle then told Denise, "Everyone was defending that it's normal to get glam before a workout."

"No one said it's normal," refuted Denise, who tried to continue explaining her point before calling out Kyle for cutting her off.

"Do you realize you don't let some people talk?" Denise asked Kyle.

"No, you talk now," said Kyle.

"No thank you," said Denise.

"I'm sorry to interrupt. Go ahead," said Kyle.

They went back and forth for a while.

"Do you ever let people talk?" Denise asked.

"I want you to talk, but not if you're being an a--hole," said Kyle.

"I'm not f---ing doing this," Denise concluded.

At that, the argument ended when Lisa told the table she should take her 91-year-old mother, Lois, home.