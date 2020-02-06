Denise Richards Teases RHOBH Drama amid Brandi Glanville Rumors: 'Some Things' Felt Personal

A premiere date for season 10 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has yet to be announced, but the drama is already making headlines.

Last month, a rumor surfaced that costars Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards hooked up — which a rep for Richards denied. Speaking to reporters at the Monte Carlo Television Festival 60th Anniversary Celebration in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Richards, 48, didn’t directly address the rumor, but she said the upcoming season was certainly unique.

Asked if some of the conflicts among the cast on the show ever feel personal, Richards said, “Yes. There were some things … I had a very different season this season.”

“Last season I had such a great time with all the women,” she continued. “This season I have too, but it’s just been different.”

Still, Richards said she “love[s] doing the show” and is “proud of it.” She also squashed any speculation that she may be leaving.

“I’m still on it, despite different rumors,” she said. “Nobody knows about season 11, none of us. But as far as season 10, I’m still filming and very much a part of the show. I enjoy it and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

The actress avoided getting into specifics about rumors, explaining, “I like stories to play out on the show. Because if everything plays out in the media, why have a show?”

Richards joined the show as a Housewife last season, even filming her wedding to husband Aaron Phypers. Glanville, who was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001-2010, joined the show in season 2 and departed the cast after season 5. She will recur in season 10.

After the Daily Mail reported in January that Richards had walked away from filming the reality show due to Glanville allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter, her publicist told PEOPLE, “It isn’t true.” A rep for Glanville did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that “what really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season.”

“There is a lot of she said, she said going on,” the source added. “But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

The upcoming season also stars returning Housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, plus new additions Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Camille Grammer has teased a return to the series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return soon.