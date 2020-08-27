Denise Richards on Filming B&B Love Scenes with Husband Aaron Phypers: 'It's Been Fun'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she and her fellow castmates have been asked to have their "husbands or significant others" fill in for any scenes that involve human contact

Denise Richards says filming on The Bold and the Beautiful set is now a family affair.

During a virtual chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told host Kelly Clarkson how the long-running soap opera is going about safely filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Revealing that she and the rest of the cast get tested "two to three days a week," Richards added that the cast must also stay within eight feet of each other. The actors have been asked to have their "husbands or significant others" fill in for any scenes that involve human contact, including "love scenes."

"So my husband has stepped in, which has been fun," she revealed of her Aaron Phypers, whom she wed back in 2018. "I'm really grateful that Aaron is able to come, and it's been fun for all of us to see everyone's husbands and wives on set."

Image zoom Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Broadimage/Shutterstock

During their chat, Clarkson, 38, described the experience as "cooler" for Richards "because you're not pretending," before the reality star said the experience onset with her husband has "been really fun."

"And then when it's any other actor and we're within eight feet of each other, we have to have a mannequin," she revealed. "So the mannequins are eye-line and then the other actors are off-camera reading lines for us."

Richards added: "It's been a lot of work, but it's been so great, and I'm so grateful that we're even able to be back in production because a lot aren't."

B&B was one of the first productions to resume during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s important to move forward and move on. And we have to get back to work,” Richards told The Associated Press in July.

According to the AP, crew members all wear masks, and anyone that has to be in close proximity to the actors must also wear a face shield.

A designated individual is also present on the set to ensure that safety guidelines are followed. Richards said that the person is "watching to make sure that even with a mask, we are staying 8 feet from each other. They literally will measure it."