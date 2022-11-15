Denise Richards Is 'Shaken Up and Terrified' After Being Involved in Road Rage Shooting Incident

Denise Richards is "very shaken up" after her vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

The 51-year-old actress and her husband Aaron Phypers were driving to Popsicle Studio in Los Angeles, where Richards was filming for an upcoming project, when the scary shooting incident happened on Monday.

"She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day," a source on the set tells PEOPLE. "She didn't want to not show up to work."

According to the source, Richards was riding in the passenger seat of their Ford F-150 Shelby pick-up truck while Phypers, 50, was behind the wheel.

As the couple headed to the one-day movie shoot in South Los Angeles, Phypers noticed that a gold and maroon van was following them. "[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed," the source says. "The guy was obviously pissed behind him."

"The van was on his tail, pushing him almost... they couldn't figure it out," the source continues, noting that Richards and Phypers were both "frantic" over the situation.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Eventually, the van pulled up to their left and Phypers rolled down his window to confront the driver. During their exchange, the source says the man "went off of them" and claimed Phypers cut him off,

Though Phypers apologized, the man continued to yell at them so Phypers drove off, according to the source. It wasn't until the couple got to set that they realized the man had shot the back of their truck. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident.

"The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene," the source says. "Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal."

"The production company made her feel safe but they didn't file a police report," the source adds. "They think now that people were after the car itself because it's worth a lot of money."

While no police report was filed, the source confirms that someone on production called authorities after the incident.

However, it's unclear if officers responded to the scene as the Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE it doesn't have information on the incident.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Richards is currently filming Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, which is set to be released in 2023.