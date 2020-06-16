"I think that we're on hiatus because we got so far behind with the confessionals with the COVID," Denise Richards says

Denise Richards Says She 'Went in Very Naïve' to RHOBH and Explains Why the Show Is on 'Hiatus'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be on a mid-season hiatus, but when it returns, Denise Richards says audiences will get the full story of all the drama that's to come.

Last week, RHOBH fans were disappointed to learn that the show was not airing, just as the drama of season 10 is starting to ramp up. While appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show this week, Denise explained why the show is temporarily not releasing new episodes — and why her second season on the series is rougher than her first.

"I went in very naïve, I think, the very first season. I want to be myself, because some people do know of me and I didn't want to play a character, otherwise let's call it scripted. So I just wanted to be myself on the show, and you know, whatever happens happens, and just react how I really would," she said.

"My first season I had a great time getting to know all the women, and it was fun to be able to — you know, we get to go to fabulous restaurants and trips, and I had fun with them, and I genuinely formed some great friendships," Denise, 49, continued.

But when it comes to the current 10th season, the Bravo star admitted it's "been very different for me."

"It's been a different experience," she said, with a laugh. "But, you know, people are watching, so that's good."

As viewers will recall, the last episode ended with Denise and husband Aaron Phypers storming out of Kyle Richards' outdoor family barbecue. The reason for the couple's abrupt exit? The threesome discussion was brought up (again) and Denise was accused of "mom-shaming."

Audiences are also awaiting the reveal of Brandi Glanville's bombshell accusation that she allegedly had an affair with the actress, which Denise has denied.

Although reports have claimed that Denise left the show in a huff after being interrogated by her costars, Denise clarified that she didn't "stop filming." (An insider also previously told PEOPLE she “absolutely didn’t quit” the reality series.)

"We wrapped in December. I missed two parties ... towards the end, so I didn't stop filming and I actually think I filmed something on FaceTime for one of the parties. The other party I did not go to, so I didn't stop filming. We wrapped for the season and then we do all our confessionals and everything," the mom of Sam, 16, Lola, 15, and Eloise, 9, said on The Jess Cagle Show.

As to why the show is on a short "hiatus," Denise said she thinks it's due to the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed filming confessionals.

"I think that we're on hiatus because we got so far behind with the confessionals with the COVID. We just recently started doing them where we're filming ourselves basically. We have someone come in and set everything up with a mask ... so we got behind for that. So I think that's part of the reason why we have to go on hiatus," she said. "We gotta catch up with the episodes."

She also confirmed that fans will get the full story as the rest of the season unfolds.

"If it airs the way it was shot, then people will see what happened," she said.