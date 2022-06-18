"I wish I had the confidence my 18-year-old daughter has," Denise Richards wrote about her daughter Sami joining OnlyFans

Denise Richards Says She Can't Judge Daughter Sami Sheen for Joining OnlyFans: 'I Did Wild Things'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdUyV0JuOtf/ hed: Denise Richards Spends Mother's Day with Estranged Daughter Sami Sheen: 'Grateful to Have You in My Life'

Denise Richards is showing support for her daughter Sami Sheen's career move.

The Wild Things star, 51, recalled her own risqué past and commended the 18-year-old's "confidence" as she spoke up in her daughter's defense Friday on Instagram after Sami joined OnlyFans, a subscription-based social platform popular for its adult content.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," Richards wrote in a statement. "I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either.

"And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you," Richards added.

She also offered an argument in favor of the OnlyFans platform, noting that pornstars are also on Instagram and Twitter, and those social networks already make money from the content their users' post.

Sam Credit: Denise richards/ instagram

"Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s— if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account.." she wrote.

Richards shares Sami with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, who previously voiced his disapproval, telling E! News this week that he does "not condone" his daughter being on the website.

"But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Sheen, 56, said. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told PEOPLE in a response that Sami's decision "wasn't based on whose house she lives in," adding: "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."

She previously showed support for the choice in the comments of Sami's Instagram announcement on Tuesday. "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you," Richards wrote.

