Denise Richards Says She Can't Judge Daughter Sami Sheen for Joining OnlyFans: 'I Did Wild Things'
Denise Richards is showing support for her daughter Sami Sheen's career move.
The Wild Things star, 51, recalled her own risqué past and commended the 18-year-old's "confidence" as she spoke up in her daughter's defense Friday on Instagram after Sami joined OnlyFans, a subscription-based social platform popular for its adult content.
"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices," Richards wrote in a statement. "I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either.
"And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you," Richards added.
She also offered an argument in favor of the OnlyFans platform, noting that pornstars are also on Instagram and Twitter, and those social networks already make money from the content their users' post.
RELATED: Charlie Sheen Does 'Not Condone' 18-Year-Old Daughter's OnlyFans, but Urges Her to 'Keep It Classy'
"Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I'm sorry, but s— if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account.." she wrote.
Richards shares Sami with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, who previously voiced his disapproval, telling E! News this week that he does "not condone" his daughter being on the website.
"But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," Sheen, 56, said. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told PEOPLE in a response that Sami's decision "wasn't based on whose house she lives in," adding: "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices."
She previously showed support for the choice in the comments of Sami's Instagram announcement on Tuesday. "Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you," Richards wrote.
RELATED VIDEO: Denise Richards Spends Mother's Day with Daughter Sami Sheen After Being Estranged
After admitting they have a "strained relationship," Richards spent Mother's Day with Sami last month. "I love u so much mom. U have no idea how grateful I am to have u in my life," Sami wrote in an Instagram tribute.
Richards and Sheen, who were married from 2002 to 2006, also share daughter Lola Rose, 17, and the actress adopted daughter Eloise Joni, 11, in 2011. Her husband Aaron Phypers, whom she married in Sept. 2018, became Eloise's adoptive father the next year.