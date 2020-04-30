RHOBH: Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Claim There Are 'People Following Us' Due to His Career

Denise Richards is opening up about her husband’s career running a holistic healing center in Malibu — and why it at times has her concerned about their safety.

During Wednesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise and her castmates — Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Garcelle Beauvais and Friend of the Housewives Sutton Stracke — gathered at Kyle Richards‘ home for a dinner party.

After going around the table and playing an awkward game, when the women had to share their first impressions of one another, Kyle asked Denise’s husband Aaron Phypers to explain his profession to the group. “Denise’s husband, what Aaron does is something that’s more, I want to say cutting-edge. Even though people who know who have been around for a long time like … Yolanda Hadid … went to Aaron. And what he does is very interesting. And what you do is really amazing,” said Kyle, 51. “Can you tell us a little about that?”

Aaron, who is also an actor and wed Denise in September 2018, tried to explain his work.

“Everything you’ve been taught about how diseases process and stuff works is not true,” started Aaron, who paused before admitting, “I have to be careful.”

Speaking in a quieter tone, Denise, 49, reminded him, “We already have people following us, be careful.”

“Let me just —” said Aaron, as Denise told him, “I know, but be careful how you say all this.”

He proceeded to cautiously explain. “I have to be careful.”

“Say what?” Kyle asked. “Explain.”

“Age of 12 I was living next to the largest nuclear facility in North America. I watched everybody die of cancer. I couldn’t understand why we could split an atom with sound and cause a nuclear explosion,” claimed Aaron, 47. “If you look at an atom, there’s lots of space, right? Electron, proton, neutron, whatever. There’s a lot of space, space, it’s empty space, right? 99.9 percent is space, but it’s oscillating at a frequency that appears to be real in our reality. Does that make sense?”

“Traditional isn’t traditional,” he continued. “It’s allopathic. And allopathic, it means alternative medicine. Look it up. It’s all a measurement of the electromagnetic spectrum frequency. I break down stuff so you can all heal you — I don’t heal anybody, by the way. I remove blocks, discord, information.”

In a confessional, Lisa, 56, said that her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, “has been involved with fusion energy for 30 years. And I know a lot about it. And I am trying to wrap my brain around what Aaron is saying.”

Aaron claimed, “I ruptured my Achilles tendon. I regrew it in two months no surgery. How’s that possible?”

When Garcelle, 53, asked, “No surgery, is that what you’re saying? Without surgery?” Aaron confirmed, “zero.”

Aaron continued, “There’s cancer in every one of you right now. Cancer happens all the time.”

At that, Denise alleged that she and Aaron are being followed.

“If we end up off of Mulholland [Drive], you know why,” said Denise, referencing a popular winding road in Los Angeles.

E!’s Justin Sylvester, who was also at the party, then interjected, “I was about to say, wait, should we be talking about this? Because I feel like Big Pharma …”

“I don’t even care,” said Aaron. But Denise said, “I do.”

“Do you even feel safe?” Justin asked.

“We already have people following us,” Denise alleged, before excusing herself to the bathroom.

“I have people following me all the time,” Aaron agreed.

Garcelle, Kyle and Lisa appeared to be both shocked and intrigued, pressing Aaron about who would be following him.

“Aaron has a job where people get tremendous results and sometimes certain organizations don’t like to see those results because they make a lot of money otherwise,” Denise said in a confessional. “And there’s times we’re followed.”

In a flashback scene from three days earlier, Denise and Aaron were driving in his truck when she observed a vehicle that they had previously noticed. “There’s that weird car again,” Denise said. “I know,” Aaron replied.

Continuing his explanation at the dinner table, Aaron posed the question, “Do you want to know why cancer comes in? Because it’s protecting you of an infection your immune system did not respond to and you would have died in 12 hours. It’s your best friend that protected you from something that’s going to shoot you in the head with a bullet. That’s what cancer is. I’ll prove it all day long,” he said. “We can split an atom with sound, cause a nuclear explosion, kill people. You can’t figure out if it’s cancer?”

When Lisa asked about the “common cold,” Aaron said, “you have no idea what I really do.”

“I have an idea,” she said.

“But not really,” he told Lisa. “Come to my office.”

Upon returning from the restroom, Denise told the table, “We’re going to move on from this.”

Though Aaron continued talking about it with Kyle’s husband Mauricio Umansky — “Doesn’t matter whatever terminal disease it is,” he said — Denise tapped him and told him, “You can’t talk about this right now, anymore.”

“I don’t give a s—,” Aaron said to her.

“I give a s—,” she said. “We’re not talking about this anymore. It’s for our safety. Stop.”

Aaron told her, “You’re protected completely,” and said in Mauricio’s direction, “She’s protected.”

After Teddi, 38, helped change the topic and revealed the sex of her third child, a girl (she welcomed daughter Dove in February), Denise and Aaron said their early goodbyes to the group, because the actress was still recovering from her hernia surgery.

Last summer during a Bravo After Show interview with Lisa, Denise explained her husband’s career.

“I met Aaron at his center, where he does frequency medicine, and I was going to him to do like preventative DNA repair. He works with a lot of different people with a lot of different things. I started to see Aaron at his center. We would start talking about different things because we knew a lot of the same people and same interests and I started to develop an attraction to him,” she said.

“I’ve never dated someone where I was going to them for a professional service,” Denise said, with a laugh.

She explained that the service Aaron provides is “light and sound therapy.”

“How he described what is going on is Ella Fitzgerald sings and breaks glass, right? The frequency breaks that,” she further explained. “So frequency can also break down different things going on. It’s not cuckoo weird s—. It’s like been around for hundreds of years, holistic medicine all over the world. It’s different for every person.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.