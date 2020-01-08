Denise Richards' Rep Denies She Hooked Up with RHOBH Costar Brandi Glanville

Denise Richards did not hook up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Brandi Glanville, her rep tells PEOPLE.

“It isn’t true,” her publicist tells PEOPLE of the Daily Mail‘s report that the actress had walked away from filming the reality show due to Glanville allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter.

PEOPLE is out to Glanville’s rep for comment, too. But a source says, “What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season. There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

The source confirms that Richards didn’t attend the RHOBH finale party in December but says filming has been complete for a few weeks.

Richards, 48, joined the show as a Housewife last season, even filming her wedding to husband Aaron Phypers.

Glanville, who was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001-2010, joined in season 2 and departed the cast after season 5, though she’s returned for cameos ever since. She will recur in season 10.

After Richards was announced as a season 9 Housewife, Glanville told PEOPLE at the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premiere party in August 2018, “I think if she can handle Charlie Sheen, she’s got to have some kind of drama in her.”

“We have the same agent so I know her and she’s always seemed sweet,” she added. “But I look forward to seeing the naughty side!”

They seemed to get along during Glanville’s brief appearance last season when they had dinner together and discussed #PuppyGate.

The upcoming season also stars returning Housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, plus new additions Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Camille Grammer has also teased a return to the series.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to premiere early this year.