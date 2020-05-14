Denise Richards Reacts to Kyle Richards Calling Her a 'Ragamuffin' on RHOBH

"Denise is like, 'Oh, what do you care?' Like you look like a f---ing ragamuffin. F--- you!" Kyle Richards was recorded telling Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills audiences may have cringed when Kyle Richards called Denise Richards a "ragamuffin," but the Wild Things actress is laughing about the comment.

During the May 6 and May 13 episodes of the Bravo reality series, Kyle, 51, was recorded calling Denise, 49, a "ragamuffin" at an outdoor pizza party held at Denise's new Malibu home. "Denise is like, 'Oh, what do you care?' Like you look like a f---ing ragamuffin. F--- you!" Kyle was recorded telling Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the episode aired, Denise told host Andy Cohen her reaction to Kyle's remark.

"I didn't know she had called me a ragamuffin until I saw the episode," Denise said with a laugh. "I actually thought it was funny."

As for Kyle's critique of Denise's diamond ice sculpture, which was displayed at the house party, Denise said, "I always think it's good to just not be so judgmental with all of us and just have fun with it."

Image zoom Denise Richards and Kyle Richards John Tsiavis/Bravo; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Yes, I do like to be casual, but I also do like glam as well. And you know, it is what it is," she said. "But I thought it was funny, the ragamuffin comment."

As seen on the most recent episode, Kyle and Denise feuded while at another dinner gathering with their RHOBH castmates. After the ladies attended the launch party for Lisa Rinna's daughters' fashion line, the costars all grabbed a meal together, where Denise wanted to know who Kyle was talking about when she called them "fake-ass bitches."

Image zoom Denise Richards Charles Sykes/Bravo

"You're the one that said that we were fake-ass bitches. Don't you think we need to at least address it?" Denise asked.

Kyle then got specific — telling Denise what she really thought about her.

"Okay, want me to give you an example? And I'm not singling you out," Kyle said. "Everyone was defending about the makeup, which to me is really weird to have glam before you go to a workout" — referencing Dorit showing up to late Teddi's weekend retreat in full glam.

"And even you, Denise, who were like down to earth and no makeup last year, and you're like all of a sudden getting glam like, well, what do you care?" Kyle said.

Image zoom RHOBH season 10 cast

Denise then reminded her that she "showed up in jeans and a T-shirt."

"Yeah, with full glam and having like a diamond ice sculpture at your house, so I was like, everybody's so full of s---," said Kyle, referencing the ice sculpture that Denise had at her outdoor party.

"Who gives a s--- if I have a g--damn ice sculpture?" Denise asked. "Who cares?!"

"It just seems like that's not how you were before," said Kyle.

"Why am I fake because of that?" Denise asked. "I've been an actress in this business for a long time. I've done glam for my job. Half the time you guys see me when I meet you, I'm coming from f---ing set."

Denise continued to explain her perspective in a confessional, stating, "I am f---ing Denise Richards, Kyle. I don't think these bitches know I've been on like every f---ing magazine cover you can possibly imagine — that they would want to be on."

Image zoom Kyle Richards Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Last week, Kyle apologized for the name-calling after Denise poked fun at the comment, using "ragamuffin" as the hashtag in an Instagram post looking back at past magazines where she graced the cover.

"Going down memory lane with this #ragamuffin," she wrote.

Kyle was quick to comment on Denise's sneer, apologizing for her remark on the show, noting that she "was not the best version of [herself] that night."

"Denise, you are absolutely beautiful. There is no doubt about that. I was exhausted, emotional & felt everyone was coming at me. I got upset because I thought you of all people would get what I was saying because you yourself say you don't get the glam thing and just wear a messy top knot," she explained in the comment.

She added, "So I didn't get the sudden change. With that said, I still regret that comment... My apologies."