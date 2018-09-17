Denise Richards Pulled Together Wedding in Under 48 Hours — But It Looked 'Planned for Months'

Denise Richards is no bridezilla!

The new cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, 47, revealed to PEOPLE last week that she planned her surprise wedding to Aaron Phypers with “less than 48 hours” notice.

“[Aaron] really wanted to marry on Sept. 8 because eight means infinity. We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful,” she shared.

The couple has had a similar low-key approach to their relationship. “Aaron and I have been together since June 2017. We kept the engagement private,” said Richards.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

The wedding was on Richards’ mind at the premiere of her new horror movie ToyBox, in which Richards stars alongside Mischa Barton, 32. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Richards praised her wedding planner.

“If we didn’t have Mindy Weiss, we would not have been able to do it. It would’ve been, like, in our garage probably,” she told the outlet, laughing. “She did a beautiful job and it was really sweet. It was very close family and friends, and everyone said that it looked like it had been planned for months.”

Denise Richards Source: Denise Richards Instagram

“[We] wanted to make it about us, and the girls, and Aaron and I, and our love,” she told ET, adding that she and her husband are “very spontaneous” and “very happy.”

The wedding was filmed for the upcoming season of the Bravo series, but Richards told E! News at the premiere that she didn’t even notice the “very respectful” crew’s presence on her big day.

The former Bond girl walked down the aisle in a custom lace romper, which designer Mark Zunino had only 24 hours work on, she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

Mark Zunino/Instagram

“I didn’t want to do a traditional wedding dress,” Richards said. “I wore a traditional dress for my first wedding, so I wanted something different this time.”

She continued: “My dress was actually a romper, which was perfect since we left the reception on Aaron’s motorcycle. I didn’t take the tulle skirt off until I got on his bike. I loved the skirt so much I wore it the entire evening.”

Denise Richards and Mark Zunino Mark Zunino/Instagram

While many of her social media followers criticized the look, Richards is standing by it.

“I didn’t know there were so many opinions on what I wore,” she told PEOPLE. “I stopped reading stuff about me online a long time ago. I loved what I wore — it was fun and sexy and I thought appropriate for a Malibu wedding by the beach.”

Richards was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen, whom she divorced in 2006, and they have two daughters together, Lola Rose, 13, and Sam, 14. The mom of three also has daughter Eloise, 7, who joined the family in 2011.