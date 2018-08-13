Denise Richards Opens Up About Why She Joined RHOBH: 'I'm In a Really Good Place Right Now'

Denise Richards is ready for her next chapter!

After exclusively confirming to PEOPLE that she’s the newest cast-member on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 47-year-old actress opened up about why she wanted to join the Bravo franchise.

“I went through a lot and have been really private about a lot of things, and just in a really good place right now… and thought it would be fun, so I thought why not?” Richards, who was previously married to Charlie Sheen, 52, said during an interview with Extra.

Richards also explained she first talked to her pal — and now costar — Lisa Rinna, 55, before making a decision.

“I just asked her about it, she just loves it and has so much fun, so I just thought it would be fun to do,” Richards told Extra.

“They’re a strong group of women with strong opinions, and I love that and I respect that,” Richards continued.

“I think at the end of the day, no matter what goes on between all of them, they are there for each other and support each other, and I think that is really wonderful.”

When it comes to her ex-husband, Richards isn’t worried about they’re relationship being a part of her storyline.

“Anyone that’s gone through a divorce or has a partner they’re no longer with, and there’s a lot of emotions… I think people will be able to relate.”

“He and I are in a good place today. I always focus on that, and focus on the girls,” Richards continued.

“They don’t need to be privy to any discord… I want them to see things to be positive,” Richards added.

Richards and Sheen share two children together: Sam, 14, and Lola Rose, 13. She is also the mother to daughter Eloise Joni Richards.