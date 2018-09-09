Denise Richards Marries 'Love of My Life' Aaron Phypers in Intimate Malibu Wedding

Surprise! Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers got married just two days after PEOPLE exclusively announced their engagement.

The whirlwind wedding took place Saturday in Malibu, with the bride and groom’s closest family and friends in attendance.

Next season, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will include footage of the wedding, some of which Bravo released Saturday.

“Hi, I’m Denise Richards, and yep, the rumors are true: This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married,” said the actress, 47, who joined RHOBH for the show’s upcoming ninth season.

Richards beamed as he added, “We’re married. Love you, baby.”

Then the couple leaned in for a kiss in front of a large floral arrangement and the ocean.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards told Bravo’s The Daily Dish of the nuptials. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards JB Lacroix/ Getty Images

“Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle,” a source told PEOPLE after the engagement. “They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

The couple began dating in December 2017. Phypers finalized his divorce from Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan last month — two years after they separated following just six months of marriage.

Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-06, and they share two daughters: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. (She is also mom to daughter Eloise, 7.)

In recent weeks, the Wild Things actress has been photographed filming the Bravo reality show, which is expected to premiere before the end of the year.

“She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona,” the source said. “He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa. They’re a good team.”