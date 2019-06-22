Denise Richards Claps Back After Fan Notes She Hasn't Publicly Sent Condolences to Lisa Vanderpump

Denise Richards did reach out to Lisa Vanderpump following news that the reality star’s mother had died — just not on social media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, who joined the show this season, clapped back on Twitter in response to a fan who had accused her of staying silent after the sad news broke.

“I personally like to send condolences privately when it is someone I know,” Richards wrote on Saturday, replying to the fan, Vanderpump and several other housewives, including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley.

Kemsley, who also hasn’t tweeted her condolences, went on to retweet Richards’ message, adding a thumbs up emoji.

The fan tagged in Richards’ tweet went on to post a message on their own account, writing that while they “agree not everything has to be public, it would’ve been nice to see (but not necessary).”

Image zoom Denise Richards and Lisa Vanderpump Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

On Thursday, Vanderpump’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that her mother had died at the age of 84, noting that the Bravo star was “devastated and shocked,” but is asking for privacy at this time and had no additional comment.

The loss comes 14 months after her brother Mark Vanderpump, a DJ, was found dead of a suspected overdose at his home in England. His death was ruled a suicide. He was 59.

Vanderpump has taken a break from production on Vanderpump Rules, according to The Daily Mail, which first reported the news.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the network is giving her the time she needs, but production has not stopped.

“We love you so so much @lisavanderpump,” Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright wrote on Instagram Story Friday. “Sending you and your family all our love and prayers.”

Cathy we were in touch privately on Tuesday, but I appreciate your concern about how and when I sent my condolences. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 20, 2019

She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air. And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 20, 2019

Recently, Andy Cohen also defended himself against similar accusations.

“@Andy is too busy tweeting about his world, and not a mention about LVP losing her mom Monday,” wrote one Twitter user, identified by the name of Cathy, in a since-deleted tweet. “Shame on you Andy.”

Cohen, 51, went on to share that he had “privately” been in touch with Lisa, who had asked him not to say anything about her devastating loss on Watch What Happens Live.

“She asked me not to mention it to anyone at all, so I respected her wishes and did not mention it on the air,” he wrote. “And before you yell at me for not mentioning it tonight, I want you to know that we pre-tape our Thursday shows.”