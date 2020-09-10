Denise Richards Leaving RHOBH to 'Enjoy Her Family More,' Source Says

"She was looking to replace RHOBH with time loving her amazing husband, children and who knows, maybe even friends now," the source said

Denise Richards is looking forward to spending time with her family after saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On Wednesday, a rep for the actress, 49, confirmed to PEOPLE that she would be leaving the Bravo franchise after two seasons. A source close to Richards now tells PEOPLE that the actress is looking forward to spending more quality time with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters, Eloise, 9, Lola Rose, 15, and Sam, 16, following her departure from the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Richards and Phypers adopted Eloise in 2011 and she shares daughters Lola Rose and Sam with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

"Denise is excited to be home from Spain with her husband and children. Filming in Spain has been wonderful as the only pot being stirred is their incredible Spanish food," the source says. (Richards has been in Madrid filming a new medieval drama series Glow And Darkness.)

Image zoom Denise Richards Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"The Bold and the Beautiful is her second concurrent acting gig so she was looking to replace RHOBH with time loving her amazing husband, children and who knows, maybe even friends now," the source adds. "She took her 3 productions down to 2 so now she can enjoy her family more as well."

Richards first joined the cast of RHOBH in 2019 for season 9. Her decision to turn in her diamond comes after a tense season 10 for the star, who found herself at odds with nearly all of her costars.

Image zoom RHOBH season 10 cast

The last season largely centered on the drama surrounding Richards, including her being upset that the topic of threesomes was brought up by her fellow Housewives at her family barbecue — where her children were present.

The women accused Richards of "mom-shaming" after she admitted she didn't feel comfortable bringing her daughters around the group after the incident at her Malibu home. The other Housewives felt Richards' outrage was hypocritical — considering her vocal openness about sex. (On season 9 she admitted that she took Phypers to get a happy ending massage.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

There was also the topic of her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, which Richards has adamantly denied. Glanville later alleged this season that Richards had been gossiping about the other women, claiming the Wild Things actress said that Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is "pathetic" and that Erika Girardi is a "cold-hearted b----."

During part one of the three-part RHOBH reunion, Richards expressed that she felt like a "target" this season, which Lisa Rinna refuted, saying Richards was the one "gaslighting" her cast-mates.

Girardi also vocalized her frustrations with Richards, saying the star "set the tone" for the barbecue.

"You sat down and opened with he still has a big penis. That was the first thing out of your mouth at your own barbecue with your own children sitting right there. It comes out of your mouth first. You set the tone. Great, we're having an adult conversation," Girardi said.

"The whole thing is really frustrating," she continued. "I think she was trying to make us as a group look bad. I mean, it was a perfect setup."

On Wednesday evening, prior to part two of the season 10 reunion airing on Bravo, the 49-year-old Pretty Mess author tweeted "Bye" with a hand waving emoji, alongside a GIF from the '80s sitcom Small Wonder of a young boy slamming a door in a girl's face.