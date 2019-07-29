Looks like we’ll be seeing Denise Richards at the Peach Pit!

On Sunday night, Tori Spelling revealed that her friend has joined the cast of BH90210, the highly anticipated reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.

“Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards,” Spelling, 46, wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of the cast.

Richards, 48, shared the post on her own account, thanking Spelling for the warm welcome.

“Thank you for including me T …. and having me part of @bh90210 journey,” she wrote. “Talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210. Love all of you guys.”

Richards, also a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, appeared in an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1992 as Robin McGill.

For the reboot, she joins returning cast members from the original series Ian Ziering, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris, in addition to Spelling.

On Saturday night, members of the cast took a break from shooting to celebrate producer Ruthanne Secunda’s birthday ahead of their final week of filming, Spelling revealed to fans on Instagram.

“All work and no play makes the #bh90210 cast no fun…” she wrote. “So last night, the cast, producers, fab costume designer @mandiline, my hair bestie @laurarugetti, and some of our spouses went to a much needed group hangout to celebrate our friend & producer @ruthannesecunda22 belated birthday and to just all share some good food, wine, and conversations together (you were missed @jason_priestley and @snowboardercollie) as we enter our final week of filming (well, for this season) of @bh90210.”

She also disclosed that filming for the first season of the reboot would conclude on Friday — and hinted at a season 2.

“Can’t believe we are shooting the season finale now and will be done filming on Friday. It’s been an incredible experience this first go around with friends from the past,” she wrote. “An experience I’ll never forget and treasure forever. Can’t wait till we film Season 2!”

Image zoom Brian Bowen Smith/Fox

According to Fox, the reboot will follow the stars as they reunite for the first time in two decades. The six-episode revival was first announced in February, when it was revealed the cast would return to play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

The original series ran for 10 seasons (between 1990 and 2000) and followed the cast — including Luke Perry, who died March 4 after suffering a massive stroke but had not signed onto the reboot — as students at the posh West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles.

BH90210 premieres Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.