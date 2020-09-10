Denise Richards Is Leaving RHOBH After 2 Seasons

Season 10 of RHOBH largely centered on Denise Richards' alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, which she has adamantly denied

After two seasons on the Bravo franchise, Richards, 49, will not be returning, a rep for the actress confirmed to Variety. She first joined the series in 2019 for season 9.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bravo had no comment, and a rep for Richards, 49, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Her decision to turn in her diamond comes after a tense season 10 for the star, who found herself at odds with nearly all of her costars.

As fans know, this season has largely centered on drama surrounding Richards, including her being upset that the topic of threesomes was brought up by her fellow Housewives at her family barbecue — where her children were present — and her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, which Richards has adamantly denied.

Early on in the season, the Housewives accused Richards of "mom-shaming" after she admitted she didn't feel comfortable bringing her daughters around the group after they brought up threesomes in front of her children and their friends during a party she hosted at her Malibu home. The women felt Richards' outrage was a bit hypocritical — considering she has been open about sex, even saying on season 9 that she took her husband Aaron Phypers to get a happy ending massage.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills John Tsiavis/Bravo

Glanville later alleged this season that Richards had been gossiping about the other women, claiming the Wild Things actress said that Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is "pathetic" and that Erika Girardi is a "cold-hearted bitch."

Although the season is over, Richards hasn't been able to get out of the hot seat.

During part one of the three-part RHOBH reunion, she expressed that she felt like a "target" this season, which Lisa Rinna refuted, saying Richards was the one "gaslighting" her castmates. Girardi also vocalized her frustrations with Richards.

"You sat down and opened with he still has a big penis. That was the first thing out of your mouth at your own barbecue with your own children sitting right there. It comes out of your mouth first. You set the tone. Great, we're having an adult conversation," Girardi said.

"The whole thing is really frustrating," she continued.

Image zoom Denise Richards John Tsiavis/Bravo

Mellencamp Arroyave agreed: "I think the part that's frustrating is your inability to say, 'You know what? Yeah guys, I was kinda trying to make you look like ass----- and that's why I kept joking about it."

Though Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley disagreed — "I don't think Denise is trying to make anyone look like ass-----, I'm sorry," the latter interjected — Girardi maintained her stance.

"I think she was trying to make us as a group look bad. I mean, it was a perfect setup," Girardi told host Andy Cohen.

Ahead of the reunion, Beauvais said she hoped Richards would remain on the show.

In early August, Beauvais, 53, opened up about the season 10 drama and where she stood with the franchise on SiriusXM's EW Live, saying "I hope so" when asked if Richards will come back.