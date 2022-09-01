Denise Richard Says Her Husband Shoots 'a Lot' of Her OnlyFans Content: 'He Knows What Guys Like'

Denise Richards has the ultimate partner in her OnlyFans husband — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that her husband Aaron Phypers helps her create content for her OnlyFans profile.

"I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier 'cause I also think, 'Why not?' if I'm able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that's on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush," Richards, 51, said on Thursday's Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM.

"They're already out there, if you Google them," she also told host Jeff Lewis.

"Sometimes you have to do something else once in a while. And Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, 'What do you think?'" Richards continued.

The actress and Phypers, 49, tied the knot in 2018, and he later adopted 11-year-old daughter Eloise Joni, whom Richards previously adopted as a baby in 2011.

Following suit with her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen, Richards launched her account on the monetized (and frequently adult) site back in June. She said she was quickly "shocked" by the amount of money she could make.

"You set up an account and then do a withdrawal — you can do it as often as you want. I'll check it and I'll be like, 'Oh, maybe I should deposit that,'" she explained.

"I did it to support my daughter, being a mom who is an actress who has done stuff and I just thought it was empowering too as a woman… to take control," she said. "You own all of the content and [on] a lot of the other platforms, you don't own the content. So it's nice to be able to control it."

Richards previously defended Sami after father Charlie Sheen did not support her choice to join OnlyFans earlier that month — although Richards did admit she was "surprised" by the news.

"I think she is doing well with it. She mentioned to me she was going to do it. Quite frankly, I didn't even know or had heard of OnlyFans. I hadn't been on there so I didn't really know," she said. "I had heard of it and she reassured me that she was going to keep it to mainly bikini stuff and bathing suits and stuff like that. And then the reason I wanted to join is because she got so much backlash for that that I didn't think it was really fair.

"I've done things in my career — I've done Playboy, I was in Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before, naughty movies, things like that," Richards added. "And sometimes people say nasty things, well a lot of time they do. But I thought, this is not fair that she's getting this much backlash when a lot of people post things like that, even just on Instagram."

Richards also shares daughter Lola Rose, 17, with Sheen, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2006.