Entertainment TV Denise Richard Says Her Husband Shoots 'a Lot' of Her OnlyFans Content: 'He Knows What Guys Like' "I do show my boobies, my tush," Denise Richards admitted of her OnlyFans profile, as she revealed her husband Aaron Phypers helps her create content for the monetized social media site By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines and Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 03:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Denise Richards has the ultimate partner in her OnlyFans husband — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that her husband Aaron Phypers helps her create content for her OnlyFans profile. "I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier 'cause I also think, 'Why not?' if I'm able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that's on my Instagram. I do show my boobies, my tush," Richards, 51, said on Thursday's Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM. "They're already out there, if you Google them," she also told host Jeff Lewis. "Sometimes you have to do something else once in a while. And Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things and say, 'What do you think?'" Richards continued. Sami Sheen Says Dad Charlie Sheen Still Doesn't Support Her OnlyFans Page, but Denise Richards Does Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards. JB Lacroix/ Getty The actress and Phypers, 49, tied the knot in 2018, and he later adopted 11-year-old daughter Eloise Joni, whom Richards previously adopted as a baby in 2011. Following suit with her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen, Richards launched her account on the monetized (and frequently adult) site back in June. She said she was quickly "shocked" by the amount of money she could make. "You set up an account and then do a withdrawal — you can do it as often as you want. I'll check it and I'll be like, 'Oh, maybe I should deposit that,'" she explained. "I did it to support my daughter, being a mom who is an actress who has done stuff and I just thought it was empowering too as a woman… to take control," she said. "You own all of the content and [on] a lot of the other platforms, you don't own the content. So it's nice to be able to control it." Denise Richards (R) and daughter Sami Sheen. Sami Sheen/Instagram Richards previously defended Sami after father Charlie Sheen did not support her choice to join OnlyFans earlier that month — although Richards did admit she was "surprised" by the news. "I think she is doing well with it. She mentioned to me she was going to do it. Quite frankly, I didn't even know or had heard of OnlyFans. I hadn't been on there so I didn't really know," she said. "I had heard of it and she reassured me that she was going to keep it to mainly bikini stuff and bathing suits and stuff like that. And then the reason I wanted to join is because she got so much backlash for that that I didn't think it was really fair. "I've done things in my career — I've done Playboy, I was in Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before, naughty movies, things like that," Richards added. "And sometimes people say nasty things, well a lot of time they do. But I thought, this is not fair that she's getting this much backlash when a lot of people post things like that, even just on Instagram." RELATED VIDEO: Denise Richards Spends Mother's Day with Daughter Sami Sheen After Being Estranged Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Richards also shares daughter Lola Rose, 17, with Sheen, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2006.