Denise Richards Is ‘Getting Pretty Serious’ with Nicollette Sheridan’s Ex-Husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are going strong.

A week after Phypers’ divorce from ex Nicollette Sheridan was finalized, a source tells PEOPLE his relationship with Richards is stronger than ever.

“Denise and Aaron are getting pretty serious,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They really care about each other.”

Phypers and Sheridan’s divorce was finalized on Aug. 17 after two years of separation and just six months of marriage.

Phypers and Richards, 47, have been dating since at least December 2017 and have been inseparable since.

In June, Richards called Phypers her “soulmate” in an Instagram post, which featured the couple sharing a kiss. “Summer vibes🌸 Love going into my favorite time of year with this guy @aaronwilliamcameron #soulmate,” she wrote.

RELATED: Desperate Housewives‘ Nicollette Sheridan and Aaron Phypers’ Divorce Has Been Finalized

Richards recently signed on to star on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While it’s unclear if Phypers will make an appearance, Sheridan’s other ex Harry Hamlin (they were married from 1991-92) is regularly seen on the show alongside his wife Lisa Rinna.

Richards is a mother of three daughters: Sam, 14, Lola, 13 and Eloise, 7. (Sam and Lola’s dad is Richards’ ex-husband Charlie Sheen.)