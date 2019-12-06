The Sweetest Photos of Denise Richards with Her Daughters Through the Years

Richards often calls her girls her "little pillars of strength"
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 06, 2019 04:37 PM

Denim Daughters

Denise Richards/Instagram

Sami and Lola look adorable wearing matching outfits in this throwback. Denise captioned the photo, “Sisters…. growing up so fast. #samiandlola officially a 7th grader & freshman in HS😭”

So Fly 

Jeffrey Mayer/Wireimage

Denise poses with Sami and Lola in 2008. 

Face Painting Fun

Jeffrey Mayer/Wireimage

The girls look extra-cute after a face painting session in L.A. 

Red Carpet Snuggles

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Denise hugs her daughters at an event in L.A. in 2010. 

Arts & Crafts Time

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

The trio get their hands dirty with some arts and crafts in 2011. 

Cutest Pumpkins in the Patch

Denise Richards/Instagram

In 2012, Sam and Lola were joined by their sister, Eloise, whom Denise adopted Eloise in 2011.

Make a Wish! 

Denise Richards/Instagram

Denise celebrates her birthday with her “little pillars of strength,” adding that “being a parent is the best gift.”

Little Diva

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

Denise smiles with her girls while little Miss Eloise strikes an adorable pose in 2013.

On the Nice List 

Tiffany Rose/WireImage

They also take some time to sit with Santa to state their case for being added to the Nice List!  

All Smiles 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Denise and Sam pose together at an event in 2014.

Girls' Day

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Lola and Sam joined their stylish mom for a photo in 2015.  

A Coordinated Shot

Denise Richards Instagram

Denise captions this photo, “So blessed to be your mom it’s the greatest gift I can imagine.”

Watching the Sunset 

Denise Richards/Instagram

Denise snuggles her daughter Lola before leaving for a work trip in 2018.

Selfies at Supper 

Denise Richards/Instagram

Lola snaps a photo of herself with Denise and Sam at dinner. 

Season's Greetings

Denise Richards/Instagram

The family’s 2018 Christmas card was particularly special as it was Denise’s now-husband Aaron Phyper’s first one with the group! 

Here Come the Girls! 

Denise Richards/Instagram

Denise’s daughters were all a part of her 2019 wedding to Phypers. 

Gang's All Here 

Denise Richards/Instagram

The whole crew had a blast celebrating, and spent a lot of time in the photo booth at the event. 

Say Cheese!

Denise Richards/Instagram

Lola and Sam look so grown up striking a pose with their mom and new stepdad. 

Merry & Bright

Denise Richards/Instagram

“Very blessed to call this family mine,” Denise captions the family’s 2019 holiday card. 

