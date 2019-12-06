The Sweetest Photos of Denise Richards with Her Daughters Through the Years

Denim Daughters
Sami and Lola look adorable wearing matching outfits in this throwback. Denise captioned the photo, “Sisters…. growing up so fast. #samiandlola officially a 7th grader & freshman in HS😭”
So Fly
Denise poses with Sami and Lola in 2008.
Face Painting Fun
The girls look extra-cute after a face painting session in L.A.
Red Carpet Snuggles
Denise hugs her daughters at an event in L.A. in 2010.
Arts & Crafts Time
The trio get their hands dirty with some arts and crafts in 2011.
Cutest Pumpkins in the Patch
In 2012, Sam and Lola were joined by their sister, Eloise, whom Denise adopted Eloise in 2011.
Make a Wish!
Denise celebrates her birthday with her “little pillars of strength,” adding that “being a parent is the best gift.”
Little Diva
Denise smiles with her girls while little Miss Eloise strikes an adorable pose in 2013.
On the Nice List
They also take some time to sit with Santa to state their case for being added to the Nice List!
All Smiles
Denise and Sam pose together at an event in 2014.
Girls' Day
Lola and Sam joined their stylish mom for a photo in 2015.
A Coordinated Shot
Denise captions this photo, “So blessed to be your mom it’s the greatest gift I can imagine.”
Watching the Sunset
Denise snuggles her daughter Lola before leaving for a work trip in 2018.
Selfies at Supper
Lola snaps a photo of herself with Denise and Sam at dinner.
Season's Greetings
The family’s 2018 Christmas card was particularly special as it was Denise’s now-husband Aaron Phyper’s first one with the group!
Here Come the Girls!
Denise’s daughters were all a part of her 2019 wedding to Phypers.
Gang's All Here
The whole crew had a blast celebrating, and spent a lot of time in the photo booth at the event.
Say Cheese!
Lola and Sam look so grown up striking a pose with their mom and new stepdad.
Merry & Bright
“Very blessed to call this family mine,” Denise captions the family’s 2019 holiday card.