The Sweetest Photos of Denise Richards with Her Daughters Through the Years Richards often calls her girls her "little pillars of strength" By Andrea Wurzburger

Denim Daughters
Denise Richards/Instagram
Sami and Lola look adorable wearing matching outfits in this throwback. Denise captioned the photo, "Sisters…. growing up so fast. #samiandlola officially a 7th grader & freshman in HS😭"

So Fly
Jeffrey Mayer/Wireimage
Denise poses with Sami and Lola in 2008.

Face Painting Fun
Jeffrey Mayer/Wireimage
The girls look extra-cute after a face painting session in L.A.

Red Carpet Snuggles
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Denise hugs her daughters at an event in L.A. in 2010.

Arts & Crafts Time
Alexandra Wyman/WireImage
The trio get their hands dirty with some arts and crafts in 2011.

Cutest Pumpkins in the Patch
Denise Richards/Instagram
In 2012, Sam and Lola were joined by their sister, Eloise, whom Denise adopted Eloise in 2011.

Make a Wish!
Denise Richards/Instagram
Denise celebrates her birthday with her "little pillars of strength," adding that "being a parent is the best gift."

Little Diva
Tiffany Rose/WireImage
Denise smiles with her girls while little Miss Eloise strikes an adorable pose in 2013.

On the Nice List
Tiffany Rose/WireImage
They also take some time to sit with Santa to state their case for being added to the Nice List!

All Smiles
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Denise and Sam pose together at an event in 2014.

Girls' Day
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
Lola and Sam joined their stylish mom for a photo in 2015.

A Coordinated Shot
Denise Richards Instagram
Denise captions this photo, "So blessed to be your mom it's the greatest gift I can imagine."

Watching the Sunset
Denise Richards/Instagram
Denise snuggles her daughter Lola before leaving for a work trip in 2018.

Selfies at Supper
Denise Richards/Instagram
Lola snaps a photo of herself with Denise and Sam at dinner.

Season's Greetings
Denise Richards/Instagram
The family's 2018 Christmas card was particularly special as it was Denise's now-husband Aaron Phyper's first one with the group!

Here Come the Girls!
Denise Richards/Instagram
Denise's daughters were all a part of her 2019 wedding to Phypers.

Gang's All Here
Denise Richards/Instagram
The whole crew had a blast celebrating, and spent a lot of time in the photo booth at the event.

Say Cheese!
Denise Richards/Instagram
Lola and Sam look so grown up striking a pose with their mom and new stepdad.

Merry & Bright
Denise Richards/Instagram
"Very blessed to call this family mine," Denise captions the family's 2019 holiday card.

