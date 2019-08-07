When Charlie Sheen brought a hooker to Denise Richards‘ home one Thanksgiving, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star did her best to make the woman feel welcomed.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s Daddy Issues podcast, the actress opened up about the eventful holiday, when Sheen arrived at his ex-wife’s home with a prostitute in his car — and Richards had to explain to her father about who the woman was.

“I didn’t care … I’m not romantically-involved,” Richards, 48, said about Sheen, 53. “He just told me, ‘Hey, I want you to know so and so is here, but don’t worry, she’s going to be in the car in the driveway while we eat dinner.’ “

“And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I cannot have her just sitting in the driveway,’ ” said Richards, who recalled that she “had a long table” for the meal and the prostitute “was at the other end” of it.

“And we just told the kids that it was his other friend that was with him that it was his assistant,” explained Richards. (She shares daughters Lola Rose, 14, and Sam, 15, with Sheen, and later went on to adopt daughter Eloise, 7, as a single mom in 2011.)

During the meal, Richards’ father, Irv Richards, was seated nearby Sheen’s female guest. But after he unsuccessfully tried to engage with the woman, Irv brought up his concern to Richards.

“My dad was seated next to her sort of-ish and he came up to me while we were all talking and stuff and he goes, ‘I think there’s something not right with that woman.’ I go, ‘Oh, okay. Why do you say that?’ He goes, ‘Well, I keep trying to talk to her and she just doesn’t say anything and I’m just being friendly, making conversation,’ ” Richards remembered her father saying.

“I said, ‘Dad, dad, she’s a hooker, so don’t ask her any questions,’ ” Richards told him.

Surprised, Irv replied, ” ‘What?!’ He’s like, ‘She’s a hooker?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, what do you think? They don’t always dress in fishnets and lingerie, dad,’ ” Richards explained with a laugh. “And then he was just like, ‘That Charlie.’ And then he goes, ‘Well, that was nice of you to invite her in for dinner.’ “

On a May episode of RHOBH, Richards recounted the bizarre story, telling her friend (and ex-boyfriend) Patrick Muldoon that Sheen had aged her “terribly.”

Richards went on to reveal in a confessional that a few years ago, Sheen came over for Thanksgiving dinner — after the two had already split in May 2005 — and he had a “hooker” waiting for him in the driveway and was afraid to tell her.

“He’s like, ‘Well, she’s in the driveway. Is it okay that she’s in the driveway?’ ”

That’s when Richards says she told him, “I’ll set a f— plate.”

“Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner,” Richards said while laughing during the confessional.

Days after the Wild Things actress shared the story on the Bravo reality series, the Two and a Half Men star confirmed to PEOPLE that her story is correct.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE — in the form of a poem — via his publicist Jeff Ballard, Sheen said Richards’ account “is absolutely true” and that the “lady of the night” he brought to the November celebration was “a bit of a harlot.”

While appearing on the Daddy Issues podcast, Richards also spoke about not being typecast as a reality star since being cast on RHOBH — and how difficult it was to get work in the wake of her divorce from Sheen.

“I think back during the show I did at E!, I had to do that — I had too many legal bills with my ex-husband,” she said. “He said he wanted to bleed me dry and he did,” Richards alleged about Sheen.

“Those legal fees add up quite fast, so, you know it was difficult for me to get a job back then because I was perceived as doing something very negative, you know, with Charlie, so that was very hard when you’re misunderstood and you want to keep your personal life private,” explained Richards, who said it was “awful” being in the tabloids at the time.

“You don’t realize how much your personal life can affect your professional life, and that was a big wakeup call for me, because I thought: This has nothing to do with my job. Why is what’s going on with us as a family falling apart being so exploited? But then I just worked really hard and was able to continue acting,” she shared.

As for her decision to star on RHOBH, Richards said, “I just thought, This’ll be so fun.”