Denise Richards ‘Didn’t Quit’ RHOBH Despite Drama over Alleged Affair with Brandi Glanville: Source

Months of rumors about an alleged affair between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville are finally coming to a head this season.

Former cast member Glanville, 47, maintains that she and Richards, 49, had a physical relationship while Richards was married. What’s more, “Brandi says it happened more than once,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She says it was never serious, but that they had fun.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But multiple sources close to Richards, who has been wed to Aaron Phypers since 2018, adamantly deny an affair.

For more about Denise Richards, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Image zoom

One thing is certain — that the drama, which culminates in a confrontation between Richards and her Housewives costars, will play out onscreen.

“It’s always hard when you see a friend who is struggling,” new cast member Garcelle Beauvais says of the situation. “[The women] wanted to get to the bottom of it and get clarity on the rumor, but it’s hard to watch a friend go through that. I’m on team Denise!”

RELATED: Denise Richards Cries ‘I’m a Very Married Woman’ as RHOBH Cast Alleges She Has a ‘Secret’

And despite reports saying Richards left the show in a huff after being interrogated by her costars, a Richards insider says the mom of Sam, 16, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8, “absolutely didn’t quit” the reality series.

Following the confrontation, “Denise didn’t go to [costar] Teddi [Mellencamp’s] baby shower, because she was sick,” the insider explains. “And then she chose not to go to the last party [filmed for the show], because she had already addressed the Brandi drama and she knew it was going to be brought back up again,” says the insider. “She had no desire to be a part of that.”

Image zoom RHOBH season 10 cast

RELATED: RHOBH‘s Kyle Richards Opens Up About the New Season: ‘Some People Aren’t Speaking’ to Each Other

Ultimately, “Denise knows this is a reality show, and what she signed up to do,” says the insider. “But she has three daughters and she’s concerned about them — this is about more than the show.”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.