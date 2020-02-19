Denise Richards Denies Having an 'Open Marriage' with Aaron Phypers amid Brandi Glanville Rumors

Denise Richards is fully committed to her husband Aaron Phypers.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star clarified the status of her and Phypers’ relationship when an Instagram follower said that the couple have “an open marriage.”

As seen on Comments by Bravo, one of Richards’ followers wrote on a photo she posted about Phypers, “does he have a brother?,” to which another follower replied, “they have an open marriage so maybe you could swing by the clinic sometime 😂.”

Richards, 49, responded to the comment, writing, “we actually don’t have an open marriage.”

“My bad, I read somewhere that you did…that’s great to hear,” the commenter responded back to the reality star, to which she said, “absolutely not. [100 percent] monogamous to my husband.”

After the other commenter again asked if Phypers, 47, has a brother, Richards responded, “yes he does 😂.”

Richards’ defense of her marriage comes one month after the Daily Mail reported that she walked away from filming RHOBH season 10 due to Brandi Glanville allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter.

Richards’ publicist told PEOPLE at the time, “It isn’t true.” A rep for Glanville did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that “what really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season.”

“There is a lot of she said, she said going on,” the source added. “But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

Richards joined the show as a Housewife last season and even filmed her wedding to Phypers. She has three daughters: Eloise Joni, 8½, Lola Rose, 14, and Sam, 15. (Richards shares Lola and Sam with ex-husband Charlie Sheen; she previously revealed that Phypers is adopting her youngest, Eloise.)

Glanville, who was married to Eddie Cibrian from 2001-2010, joined the show in season 2 and departed the cast after season 5. She will recur in season 10.

The upcoming season also stars returning Housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, plus new additions Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Camille Grammer has teased a return to the series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return soon.