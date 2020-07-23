"If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it," said the actress, who has been married to Aaron Phypers since 2018

Denise Richards Denies Brandi Glanville's Claims on RHOBH : 'I Did Not Have an Affair'

Denise Richards is addressing the scandal at the center of this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I did not have an affair," Richards told the newspaper. "There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say."

As for Glanville's allegation that Richards told her she and Phypers have an open marriage?

"If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it," Richards said.

Richards, who rose to fame via a steamy threesome in the 1998 movie Wild Things, said her "openness" last season — which included remarks about Phypers' manhood and jokes about happy ending massages — "definitely bit me in the a-- a bit."

"It's a learning process. I went into the show just being myself, and I never wanted to try and play a part," she said. "I am who I am. People can believe whatever they want, but Wild Things was not a documentary."

The actress maintained her relationship with Phypers, whom she wed in 2018, is solid.

"He's my best friend. He's my lover. He's my confidant," she said. "I feel that we bring out the best in each other. We are definitely both very strong personalities, so, obviously we'll have moments, but we respect each other's opinions."

And despite the chaos unfolding this season, Richards said she doesn't regret doing the show.

"I actually had so much fun my first season, and I formed genuine friendships. This season was very different, but I would never say I regret anything," she said. "I just roll with the punches."

On Wednesday's episode, Glanville alleged that Richards is "not who she pretends to be," breaking down in tears after claiming that Richards "put" her in a situation where she was "the cheater."

"I was so broken for so long. When I was married and I was cheated on, it destroyed me," said Glanville, whose ex-husband Eddie Cibrian infamously cheated on her with now-wife LeAnn Rimes. "It destroyed me. It broke my life. I would never ever do that to someone else."

Glanville claimed tha she and Richards "got really drunk" and hooked up in bed together. She alleged that the next day, Richards told her not to tell Phypers.

"She just said to me, 'No matter what you do you can't tell Aaron, he will kill me,'" she said. "I would have never slept with Denise if I thought Aaron wasn't okay with it. He knew I was going out of town with her. He knew we made out before."

Richards has yet to respond to the allegations on the show. A sneak peek at next week's episode teases a moment where Mellencamp Arroyave reveals to Richards that Glanville claimed the two "had sex."