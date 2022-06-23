Denise Richards Creates an OnlyFans Account After Defending Daughter Sami's Page

Sami Sheen — Denise Richards' older daughter with ex Charlie Sheen, who turned 18 in March — raised eyebrows when she launched an OnlyFans account earlier this month

Denise Richards is taking a cue from daughter Sami Sheen.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed on her Instagram Story that she has launched an OnlyFans account. She shared the news alongside a flirty photo of herself, writing: "Link in bio baby."

The subscription-based service has gained a reputation for its NSFW content. Larsa Pippen, Cardi B, Aaron Carter and Tyler Posey are among the stars who are utilizing the platform.

Richards' fully launched page boasts a verified stamp. It additionally indicated that it costs $25 a month to access her uploads, or $67 for a three-month bundle.

The actress has already shared her first post. In preview mode, it features the caption: "Best view in Malibu💋"

Richards' OnlyFans launch comes after her 18-year-old daughter launched her own page on the site earlier this month. Sami's has since received public disapproval from father Charlie Sheen.

"I do not condone this," the Two and a Half Men alum, who was married to Richards from 2002 to 2006, told E! News. "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

He added, "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

But Richards, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Lola with Sheen and is mother to 11-year-old daughter Eloise, told PEOPLE that Sami's choice "wasn't based on whose house she lives in."

"All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment," she continued. "But she makes her own choices."

Richards further supported Sami with an extensive Instagram statement, saying she wished she possessed her daughter's "confidence."

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has," she wrote. "And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

"And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle," she added. "I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you."

At that time, Richards hinted she was considering joining OnlyFans.