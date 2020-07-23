Denise Richards Claps Back at Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's Twitter Dig: 'Stooping to That Level'

During Wednesday's episode of RHOBH, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave tweeted a screengrab of a texting conversation with her father, John Mellencamp, during which the famous musician joked about not knowing who Denise Richards is

Denise Richards is firing back at fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave for spreading claims made about her by Brandi Glanville.

As fans recall, ex-housewife Brandi alleged on Wednesday's episode of RHOBH that Denise, 49, said Teddi, 39, would "do anything to be in this group because you've lived under your dad's shadow your entire life."

During the episode's airing, Teddi tweeted a screengrab of a texting conversation with her father, John Mellencamp, during which the famous musician joked about not knowing who Denise is.

"I know you are busy living in my shadow but... Dennis Richards — never heard of him," John wrote.

In response to her father's joke, Teddi wrote, "You know who DENISE is dad. She is the girl who mentions Charlie Sheen every episode," referencing Denise's ex-husband.

On Thursday, Denise slammed Teddi for repeating Brandi's claims, writing on Instagram: "Grown ass woman stooping to that level... sorry..."

Denise asserted that she "never said you live in your dad's shadow. Ever. I don't care what you were told."

However, Denise said she was hurt that Teddi spread Brandi's claims, one of which being that Denise and Brandi allegedly hooked up — and that the Wild Things star told Brandi not to tell her husband, Aaron Phypers. After Brandi told Teddi and Kyle Richards, the women then passed the rumor onto the other cast members. Denise has repeatedly denied the affair.

"I was hurt you felt the need to share a salacious untrue rumor about my marriage, especially given you are the daughter of a famous father & know what the potential impact could've been with my kids & family," Denise wrote alongside a screenshot of Teddi's tweet.

"That is all I have ever said about your family. Aka (Dennis)," Denise signed the note, poking at John's misspelling of her name.

Denise and Teddi's social media spat didn't end there though, as Teddi later responded to the actress' clap back.

"So @DeniseRichards posted this today," Teddi wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a grab of Denise's post. "I responded but my comment is all of a sudden MIA? I guess someone doesn't want the truth out there," Teddi alleged.

Teddi then shared the comment she believed had been deleted, which read "You're Denise F------ Richards but you sure can't take a joke."

"But since we are back doing this, you brought Brandi back in by sharing personal information with her. Not me. You also confirmed you said way worse things about me than living in my Dad's shadow. Enough with this victim routine Denise," Teddi's comment read.

While Denise has been at odds with Housewives since they brought up threesomes in front of her children earlier this season, things came to a boiling point on Wednesday night after the franchise finally aired Brandi's explosive claim that she slept with Denise.

While at Kyle's home, Brandi told Teddi and the Halloween star, 51, that they should be careful with Denise as she has allegedly said some "mean" things about all of the women.

Brandi alleged on the episode that Denise told her that she doesn't like Teddi and that Erika Girardi is a "cold-hearted bitch."

"She feels she can tell me things because she has something on me," Brandi said of Denise.

At that point, Brandi looked shaky, requesting water and wine."I have never seen Brandi so nervous," Kyle said in a confessional. "Normally, when she's upset, it comes spilling out of her mouth."

That's when Brandi came clean about the alleged affair. "When we met, we just hit it off. I thought she was the coolest chick. I saw her in April and I didn't see her again until your party," Brandi shared of Denise.

As viewers recall, Brandi made her season debut last week at Kyle's gala auction.

"Some s--- went down over those nine months that was really f----- up. It's bad," Brandi told Kyle and Teddi before breaking down in tears.

"When I was married and I was cheated on, it destroyed me," Brandi — whose ex-husband Eddie Cibrian infamously cheated on her with now-wife LeeAnn Rimes — added during a confessional interview. She emphasized that she would never knowingly take part in infidelity because of her past.

"I had been out with her and Aaron and I knew they had an understanding that she could be with girls if she wanted to as long as it wasn't with a guy. The first night we met, something happened," Brandi told Kyle and Teddi, implying that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage. (Denise denied having an open marriage during an exchange with a fan on Instagram back in February.)

Brandi explained in her confessional interview that she once went to dinner with Denise and the two got "wasted" and went "to the restroom and all of sudden we're making out." Brandi told Kyle and Teddi that Denise "wasn't with Aaron at that time."

Brandi claimed in the episode that their alleged affair continued years later, when Denise "invited me to go to her set in Northern California to do my podcast."

"The first night I was there we just had a good night and then the next night we got really drunk and we kind of hooked up, we hooked up," Brandi said.

"I just couldn't get into it and the next day she just said to me, 'No matter what you do you can't tell Aaron, he will kill me,' " Brandi told Kyle and Teddi.

Teddi and Kyle then relayed the newfound information to Lisa Rinna when they touched down in Rome for their annual girls' trip. "So, they f-----?" Lisa asked Kyle and Teddi.

Next week's episode will show things intensify as the women confront Denise about Brand's allegations.