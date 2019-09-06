Denise Richards Claims Charlie Sheen Owes $450K in Child Support, Blames 'Extravagant Lifestyle'

Denise Richards is alleging that her ex-husband Charlie Sheen owes her $450,000 in child support, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, filed an income and expense declaration on Aug. 21. She claims that Sheen, 54, “squandered over $24,000,000 from the sale in his interest in Two and a Half Men to pay his personal debts and to support his extravagant lifestyle at the expense of support payments for his children. During the time frame since our last stipulation/order in 2016 he has failed to pay $450,000 in support while diverting over $600,000 in assets to adult family members and converting thousands of dollars into cash for his own personal use.”

The couple are parents to daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 14. Richards later adopted daughter Eloise, 8, as a single mom in 2011.

Sheen denied his ex-wife’s allegations against him and called her a “coward” in a statement to The Blast.

Image zoom Gisela Schober/Getty; Charley Gallay/Getty

RELATED: Charlie Sheen Confirms Bringing a ’Lady of the Night’ to Denise Richards’ Home One Thanksgiving

“D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction my day in court is painfully overdue,” the statement read. “She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail.”

Reps for Richards and Sheen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Richards and Sheen first met while shooting the movie Good Advice in 2000, but it wasn’t until Richards guest-starred on Sheen’s former sitcom Spin City in the fall of 2001 that a romance began to blossom.

They married in June 2002. But by March 2005, it was over, with Richards filing for divorce while Sheen was in the midst of a drug and alcohol relapse. The actor was famously going on strange rants about tiger’s blood and “winning” at the time.

“[It was] extremely disheartening,” Richards told PEOPLE in February. “Times were extremely negative and I would have to tell myself, ‘This too shall pass.’ … I was never bitter about my divorce. Going through everything, it changed me. But I love life and I’m a glass-half-full kind of person. And I did my best to rise above.”

When Richards left Sheen, she was six months pregnant with daughter Lola.

Image zoom Denise and Charlie Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

RELATED: Denise Richards Worries Fighting with Charlie Sheen During Their Divorce Affected Their Children

Last season on RHOBH, Richards said that she did not take half of Sheen’s money during the divorce, despite not having a prenuptial agreement.

“Charlie and I didn’t have a prenup when we got married and when we got divorced, I could have asked for half of what he made,” Denise said in a confessional during the season. “And I did not, because I ain’t a greedy f—— whore.”

Through the years, Richards and Sheen — who is now sober — seemingly found a way to co-parent: Richards even invited Sheen to her wedding last year to Aaron Phypers.

“No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I,” Richards said on RHOBH, which featured footage of her special day.

“Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care,” she joked. “It’s just, it is what it is.”