Denise Richards Claims Brandi Glanville Told Her She's Had Sex with Someone Else on RHOBH

Denise, 49, dropped the major bombshell in a preview for next week's episode after Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave confronted the Wild Things star about her alleged affair with Brandi, 47, on Wednesday's episode.

"I don't know Brandi Glanville very well," Teddi, 39, says in the teaser as the women have a sit-down dinner in Rome. "I don't know you well, either."

Denise then reveals: "I will tell you, Brandi said that she's had sex with some of the people from this group."

The shocking revelation prompts Kyle Richards to ask, "Someone at this table right now?"

Denise replies, "Yes."

The women then all turn to look at Lisa Rinna in shock before the trailer fades to black.

The new information comes after the girls' trip took a dramatic turn on Wednesday's episode following Teddi's decision to tell Denise what Brandi shared with her and Kyle.

As viewers recall, Brandi revealed to Kyle and Teddi in last week's episode that Denise had been gossiping about her fellow Housewives. Brandi also implied that the actress is in an open marriage, but she said that Denise allegedly warned her not to tell her husband Aaron Phypers about the alleged hookup.

After their flight was delayed, Denise and Garcelle Beauvais arrived in Italy. The next day, the women joined Teddi, Kyle, Lisa, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi and later Sutton Stracke for some sight-seeing and shopping.

Image zoom Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The women later decided to dress up for dinner at their hotel, where the drama unfolded.

Sutton explained to Garcelle, 53, that she was offended by the Coming to America star asking her about the source of her wealth. Garcelle quickly apologized and asked the group: "So have we gotten all our issues [out]?"

Teddi, visibly uncomfortable, then sighed and shared, "I need to kind of say something because I'm awkward, breathing heavy and all these things."

"Denise, somebody told me some terrible things that you've said about me," Teddi continued. "You've said things like, I am pathetic, you can't stand me and that I'm desperate to fit in with this friend group because I've been living in my father's shadow my entire life."

Denise looked stunned and immediately denied ever saying anything like that, but Teddi didn't buy it.

"I can't choose who my parents are, the same way your kids can't choose who their dad or mother is, and I just think it's a low f------- blow," Teddi fired back.

When Denise denied the rumor again, Teddi asked, "You didn't say these things to Brandi Glanville?"

Shocked, Denise asserted "No!"

During a confessional interview, Denise questioned why Teddi would believe such a rumor, saying, "Brandi Glanville is your source?"

Teddi continued, however: "She told a lot of things you said about me and other people at this table."

Image zoom Denise Richards Bravo

"I didn't say anything about anyone to Brandi at all," Denise said, adding, "I've hardly talked to her."

"I have not spent much time with her, I don't talk to her much," Denise continued before she was cut off by Teddi, who questioned: "You didn't talk to her leading up to the party?"

On last week's episode, Brandi claimed Denise called her before Kyle's auction gala to make sure she hadn't said anything about their alleged affair.

While the rest of the women remained quiet at the table as Brandi's story was unfolded, Dorit, 44, questioned Brandi's credibility during a confessional interview.

"I don't know Brandi," Dorit said. "The first and only time I've met her she told me that my tits were f------ up. Clearly she ain't credible, because they are perfect."

Back at the dinner table, Denise said, "I'm very surprised she's said this. I did her podcast."

"Yeah, but that was like six months ago ... before or after Kyle's party you didn't have a conversation with her?" Teddi demanded.

"Never!" Denise said.

Lisa insisted in her confessional interview that "Denise knows Brandi. She knows Brandi better than I do."

"Denise, have you said things about me to other people that are negative," Lisa said at the table, to which Denise said, "I have not."

"I'm hearing that you have. If you have please tell me," Lisa said. "Did you say anything about Erika?"

"No, I didn't," Denise said, prompting Erika, 49, to ask "What did she say about me?"

Teddi then asked Kyle to chime in. "She said that you said Erika is a cold bitch and that you don't like her," Kyle said.

"Is it possible that she made it up?" Dorit asked Kyle.

"I don't know why she would be making up stories," Teddi responded, adding that Brandi seemed very upset.

When Denise asked "for what?" Teddi grew upset, yelling "Denise, because of what happened with you guys when she came to see you at the podcast."

"Nothing happened!" Denise said. "I never said anything negative about anyone."

"So Brandi is lying?" Erika asked. "Yes!" Denise said.

Kyle then hinted that Brandi revealed something more serious in their chat, prompting Garcelle to say, "Why don't you just tell her?"

Lisa explained in a confessional that she didn't want to be the one to reveal the alleged hookup after being at the center of her own drama with former housewife Yolanda Hadid after repeating someone's suggestion that she had Munchausen Syndrome rather than Lyme disease. (Hadid vehemently denied the allegation at the time.)

"I'm not taking that bait this time. I paid dearly for that, and I learned my lesson," Lisa said.

The women began to get anxious about what exactly Brandi claimed had happened, and Garcelle asked Denise, "Do you want to know?"

Denise explained that if it was something "dangerous," then she doesn't want it on camera, but Teddi announced, "It's already on camera."

"Denise, I'm not going to torture you any longer. She said you two had sex," Teddi belted out.

At first, Denise laughed off the claim, saying "What?!", before denying that the two had an affair.

Kyle then shared that Brandi told them that Denise and Aaron have an "understanding ... about being open."

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills John Tsiavis/Bravo

Garcelle came to Denise's defense during a confessional interview, explaining, "If Brandi and Denise did sleep together, she doesn't have to tell these ladies, that's her business. I want to get to the bottom of it though."

Denise then shared that she's "going through so much stuff" outside of the show and asked the producers to "not air this" before breaking down in tears.

"That is not true. It is not true," she asserted of the Brandi bombshell.

Erika then told Denise she has to "straighten this s--- out with Brandi."

"I'm a very married woman and I love my husband to death," Denise later told Kyle, who insisted that the women don't care if the rumor is true.

Erika assured Denise that she didn't have to explain herself. Sutton then chimed in, asking Teddi, "Do you care more about what's being said about you or what's being said about Denise? Why did you bring it up?"

"Because it's already out there," Teddi said.

"Well, you didn't need to bring it up," Sutton said.

Sutton explained in a confessional interview that a few months prior, a friend of hers had told her about Denise and Brandi's alleged hookup.

"But, why would I bring up a rumor about who slept with who? It's not right," Sutton said. "I think Teddi is saying this because she got her feelings hurt."

The women then left dinner with "no closure." The drama will spill over into next week's episode, and we'll see the ladies take sides. Earlier in the episode, Lisa — Denise's longtime friend off-camera, despite their clashes this season — had expressed her apprehension to believe Brandi after Teddi first told her.

"I have very conflicted feelings about this. Denise knows well how I feel about Brandi. When it comes to Brandi, how do you know what's true and what's not true? I don't know where to put this," Lisa said.