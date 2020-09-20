Denise Richards Tells Garcelle Beauvais Why She Chose to Leave RHOBH After 'Very Challenging' Season

"It was actually a really tough decision," Denise Richards says to Garcelle Beauvais during The Real's season 7 premiere

Denise Richards is speaking out about why she chose to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek of The Real's season 7 premiere on Monday when Garcelle Beauvais makes her debut as a co-host along with Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton. (Former co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley left the talk show in July after six seasons and Amanda Seales announced her exit in June after only six months.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the premiere episode, Richards, 49, tells Beauvais, 53, "it was actually a really tough decision" to leave after season 10, during which Richards found herself at odds with nearly all the Housewives.

The Bold and the Beautiful actress, who joined the cast for season 9 in 2019, was accused of being a hypocrite when she voiced her displeasure about the topic of threesomes being brought up at her family barbecue. There was also the rumor of her alleged affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. Richards adamantly denied the allegation during the latest season.

"I've been a fan of the show and had a lot of fun doing my first season. Obviously my second season was very challenging," Richards shares with The Real co-hosts. "You know, I went back and forth with it and at the end of the day, I decided it was time for me to move on and focus on other projects that I have. I'm glad that I did it though."

Elsewhere, Richards thanks Beauvais for supporting her throughout season 10. "Garcelle, it almost makes me want to cry," Richards says. "I truly could not have gotten through the season without you, honestly. She is a girl's girl, a good friend. Your loyalty is beyond and I really could not have gotten through this season without you."

Image zoom Garcelle Beauvais (left) and Denise Richards David Livingston/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Last week, executive producer Andy Cohen addressed Richards' departure from the show on PeopleTV's Reality Check. "I'm just sad we couldn't reach an agreement for next season. I'm kind of living in that sadness," the Watch What Happens Live host said, adding that Richards was actually in talks to return next season when she ultimately made her decision to leave.

"We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn't reach an agreement on the deal," he explained.

And recently, a source told PEOPLE that Richards is looking forward to spending more quality time with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters, Eloise, 9, Lola Rose, 15, and Sam, 16, following her departure from RHOBH.

"Denise is excited to be home from Spain with her husband and children. Filming in Spain has been wonderful as the only pot being stirred is their incredible Spanish food," the source said of the actress, who has been in Madrid filming a new medieval drama series Glow And Darkness.

Image zoom RHOBH

As for Beauvais, she plans on holding on to her diamond, though she previously said she would exit the franchise if Richards left.

"Well Garcelle, you actually said that if Denise left the show, you would too. So I gotta ask: are you leaving the show?" Houghton asks her new co-host.

"Well, I did say that," Beauvais responds. "I had a really great time doing the show. It's up to Bravo but I'm definitely up for another season."