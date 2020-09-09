Denise Richards Celebrates 2-Year Wedding Anniversary with Aaron Phypers Ahead of RHOBH Reunion

"So blessed & grateful to have you as my soul mate, twin flame, partner in crime, confidant, best friend, lover, best daddy to Eloise," Denise Richards said about her husband

Denise Richards is celebrating two years of wedded bliss with Aaron Phypers.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, posted a loving tribute to her husband on Instagram to celebrate their anniversary.

"Happy 2nd Anniversary my ❤️ .... ," Richards wrote alongside photos of the couple, including a series of snaps from their wedding day.

She then went on to praise Phypers for all of the positive roles he plays in her life, including her "best friend," "confidant" and "lover."

"So blessed & grateful to have you as my soul mate, twin flame, partner in crime, confidant, best friend, lover, best daddy to Eloise, & our menagerie of beautiful furry misfits, best step dad ever, most supportive of my career," she said.

"I know my mom brought us together & I couldn’t imagine going through this beautiful journey with anyone other than you," said the Wild Things actress. "I love you so much💕."

One day prior, Richards said she was "making my way back home" from a work trip, sharing a photo of herself wearing a mask and tagged "on an airplane."

"Miss my family so much. And today is hubby & I 2 year anniversary.. ❤️" she captioned the shot.

Saying "I do" in front of their closest family and friends, Richards and Phypers, 47, tied the knot in a Malibu ceremony on Sept. 8, 2018.

“[Aaron] really wanted to marry on Sept. 8 because eight means infinity. We called [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and she did it less than 48 hours and it was beautiful,” Richards told PEOPLE of their surprise wedding, which was planned with “less than 48 hours” notice.

The couple has had a similar low-key approach to their relationship. “Aaron and I have been together since June 2017. We kept the engagement private,” she said.

The former Bond girl walked down the aisle in a custom lace romper, which designer Mark Zunino had only 24 hours work on, she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

While Richards and Phypers' marriage is going strong, their relationship has come under fire as season 10 of RHOBH airs. The actress has been at the center of the drama alongside former Housewife Brandi Glanville, who claimed that the two hooked up. Richards has continued to deny the allegation both on- and off-camera.

"I did not have an affair," Richards told the Washington Post in a July interview. "There's definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that's all I'll say."

As for Glanville's allegation that Richards told her she and Phypers have an open marriage?

"If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it," Richards said.

The actress also maintained that her relationship with Phypers is solid.

"He's my best friend. He's my lover. He's my confidant," she said. "I feel that we bring out the best in each other. We are definitely both very strong personalities, so, obviously we'll have moments, but we respect each other's opinions."