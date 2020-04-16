Denise Richards Says She Apologized to Waiter After Cringey RHOBH Scene: 'I Felt Terrible'

Denise Richards is addressing an uncomfortable moment on Wednesday night’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premiere.

During the episode, Richards, 49, was dining at a restaurant in New York City with several of her costars when she became visibly displeased after the waiter brought her the wrong type of Casamigos tequila.

“Oh, that is not a Reposado. That’s a Blanco,” she said, later adding, “I know my tequila.”

After some fans on social media criticized the mother of three, Richards clarified her actions on Twitter.

“I was all fired up before my tequila was delivered,” she explained. “I felt terrible and apologized to the waiter. But I do know my tequila.”

Richards’ costar Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave — who was present for the cringeworthy moment — also shared a tweet on the topic.

“They always show us ordering every time we eat out. How we treat a server is always something I watch out for #RHOBH,” she wrote.

During the lunch in N.Y.C, Richards had been explaining to castmates Mellencamp Arroyave, Erika Girardi, and Garcelle Beauvais how her ex-husband Charlie Sheen had responded publicly to her allegations that he owed $450,000 in child support. (At the time, Sheen and Denise’s reps did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment, though Sheen issued a statement to The Blast saying his “day in court is painfully overdue” and “the truth will prevail.”)

“Sorry, this is getting me all fired up now,” the Wild Things star said to the other ladies. “He hasn’t paid me child support in over a year,” she alleged, “and he’s very lucky because I never took him to court.”

Richards shares daughters Sam, 16, and Lola, 14, with Sheen. She later adopted daughter Eloise, 8, as a single mom in 2011 and is now married to Aaron Phypers.

Richards appears to be at the center of drama on the hit Bravo series throughout this season — seemingly due to the alleged affair between herself and former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville, which she has denied through her rep.

A slide of text at the end of the episode revealed that “in December, Denise stopped shooting with the group.” What followed was a number of clips that featured Richards seemingly in conflict with many of her costars.

Richards’ rep told PEOPLE in January that she and Glanville, who will appear this season in a recurring capacity, did not hook up.

“It isn’t true,” her publicist told PEOPLE of the Daily Mail‘s report that the actress had walked away from filming the reality show due to Glanville allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter.

A source said at the time said, “What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season. There is a lot of she said, she said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic.”

The source also confirmed that Richards didn’t attend the RHOBH finale party in December, but said filming had been complete for a few weeks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.