Denise Richards Responds to Brandi Glanville's Affair Claim After Kissing Photo: 'I Know My Truth'

"People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does — it is what it is," said Denise Richards of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama

Denise Richards is dismissing Brandi Glanville's claims that they had an affair together.

In a recent interview with The Talk, the actress, 49, addressed allegations that she slept with Glanville, 47. Richards said she knows "my truth," as does her husband Aaron Phypers — and that the claims pale in comparison to rumors she's faced in the past.

"I love for things to play out on television instead of social media, but the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made," said the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, 'Well, whatever, we’ll just let it play out on the show.' It is what it is."

"People are always going to say stuff, and I know my truth, my husband does — it is what it is," she added. "I've had so much stuff said over the years about me and my family, and this is like nothing compared to some of the things that have been said."

Last weekend, Glanville posted a photo on social media that appeared to show her and Richards kissing, further stirring the pot after she previously alleged that she slept with Richards.

A rep for Richards, who married Phypers in 2018, has denied the alleged affair to PEOPLE. “It isn’t true,” Richards' publicist said of the Daily Mail‘s report that the actress had walked away from filming the reality show due to Glanville allegedly spreading a rumor that the two had a sexual encounter.

Back in April, a source told PEOPLE that Glanville said her alleged affair with Richards "happened more than once." The insider said at the time, "She says it was never serious, but they had fun."

As seen in RHOBH's super tease, shared exclusively by PEOPLE last month, Glanville reveals her alleged affair with Richards to the other Housewives. However, Richards seemingly denies the claim when confronted about it by her Bravo costars.

“What really happened with Brandi and Denise will play out on the season," a source previously told PEOPLE. "There is a lot of she-said-she-said going on. But it’s going to be very dramatic."

In the explosive June super tease, Glanville alleges: "I f----- her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me.' " She told the claim to Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi at a sit-down dinner — seemingly before Denise's arrival.

The women are all in shock following the reveal, with Kyle looking back at Glanville in horror. The stars later confront Denise about the alleged affair at a different gathering, to which she tearfully responds: "What the f---?"

"That is not true!" said Denise in the clip. Kemsley later shares, "I believe Denise," as the other women remain shocked.