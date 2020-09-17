"Don't tell me what to say. I'm going to crush your f------ hand. Stop it," Aaron Phyper warned his wife this season

Denise Richards Addresses Aaron Phypers' 'I'm Going to Crush Your Hand' Comment on RHOBH Reunion

During the third and final part of the reunion on Wednesday evening, Denise was asked about Aaron's behavior from the June 3 episode of the Bravo reality show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Denise, 49, and her husband stormed out of Kyle Richards' family barbecue hand-in-hand after a tense discussion at the dinner table. As Denise and Aaron walked away, she warned him, "Don't say a word. We're on camera."

After Denise told him multiple times not to speak while the cameras were recording, Aaron, 48, told her, "Don't tell me what to say. I'm going to crush your f------ hand. Stop it."

On the reunion, host Andy Cohen said Bravo "got a lot of questions about" Aaron and his behavior — including the hand-crushing comment.

"Denise, what was going on there? I believe he said he was going to crush your hand," Andy asked.

"Yeah, he was going to crush my hand," Denise confirmed.

She continued: "I did, um, because I didn't even know that either and I played it for him and he said, 'I don't even remember saying that. I don't know why I would say that, because I'm afraid of you.' "

Image zoom Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards Denise Richards/Instagram

Andy, 52, then questioned, "Why is he afraid of you, by the way?"

"No, it's in a joking way," Denise said with a smile.

The Bravo host then asked Denise's costars for their reactions to the footage.

Garcelle Beauvais admitted, "I didn't hear it on the show, but I saw it on social media and that's when I was like, 'Oh my God!' And I was, you know, I was worried."

Image zoom RHOBH season 10 cast

Denise and Aaron's marriage was a hot topic of conversation as season 10 unfolded. Amid the allegations from Brandi Glanville that she and Denise had slept together — which the Wild Things actress has adamantly denied — questions swirled about Denise and Aaron, including whether they have "an open marriage."

In February, Denise denied being anything but monogamous to her husband, and she doubled down during Wednesday's reunion.

"I do not have an open marriage. If I had an open marriage, I would say it," she said.

Since the reunion was filmed, Denise has departed RHOBH. According to Andy, "we couldn't reach an agreement for next season."

Earlier this month, Denise and Aaron celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

"Happy 2nd Anniversary my ❤️ .... ," Denise wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the pair, including a series of snaps from their wedding day.

She praised Aaron for all of the positive roles he plays in her life, including her "best friend," "confidant" and "lover."

"So blessed & grateful to have you as my soul mate, twin flame, partner in crime, confidant, best friend, lover, best daddy to Eloise, & our menagerie of beautiful furry misfits, best step dad ever, most supportive of my career," she said.