Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers to Wed This Weekend, Just Days After Engagement News

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are readying for a very exciting weekend — they’re tying the knot!

The couple will be getting married this weekend and their wedding will be filmed for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Their upcoming wedding comes just days after PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Richards, who joined RHOBH for the show’s upcoming ninth season, and Phypers were engaged.

“Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past,” a source said.

“The engagement has been a long time coming. He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways,” added the source. “The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they’re pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They’re just ready to start their married life together.”

The pair has been dating since at least December 2017. Phypers finalized his divorce from Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan last month — two years after they separated following just six months of marriage.

Richards, 47, was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-06, and they share two daughters: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. (She is also mom to daughter Eloise, 7.)

As for their big day, “Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle,” the source said. “They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”