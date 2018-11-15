Two months after Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers tied the knot, the couple has been displaced from their Malibu home due to the raging wildfires sweeping Los Angeles and Ventura County.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed to fans on Wednesday that she and Phypers are still unable to access their house — and they aren’t even certain if it’s still standing.

“We can’t get into our house,” Richards, 47, said in an Instagram video as she and Phypers, 46, stood in front of a checkpoint being monitored by police officers.

“We cannot get in,” echoed Phypers. “We tried.”

Since the Woolsey Fire broke out last week, the newlyweds have been evacuated from their home for six days.

“So we’re going to have to find another plan of action and see if we can go see if our home’s still standing,” Phypers said. “But look at the chaos here.”

Richards then encouraged fans to “please try and donate to help all the people that are suffering from these fires.”

Phypers, who is staying at a hotel with Richards for the time being, also asked their followers to contribute to the victims of the fires.

“Please, if you can, this is what everyone’s dealing with. People are displaced,” he said. “They have no food, water, shelter, so do what you can.”

Last week, Richards shared a photo of the massive fire near Malibu Beach. “We love our community #malibu so devastating… taking us hours to evacuate. Girls are safe. @aaronwilliamcameron & I trying to get out with our furry children. Be safe everyone… so emotional seeing the devastating loss of homes, families & animals,” she wrote.

Thankfully, the reality star and her husband were able to save their animals. “Exhausted, delirious, so grateful to get our fur babies out of our ranch & also able to help a rescue group with theirs.Thank you to all the firefighters & volunteers working tirelessly & helping all of us.. #woolseyfire,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Most devastating fires I’ve ever seen living in Los Angeles.. so happy all our animals are safe,” she captioned a photo of herself kissing her pig on Wednesday. “Please help donate to those that are in need #woolseyfire.”

Richards and Phypers got married in early September, just two days after PEOPLE exclusively announced their engagement.

“Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle,” a source told PEOPLE after the engagement. “They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

The whirlwind wedding took place in Malibu, with the bride and groom’s closest family and friends in attendance.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards told Bravo’s The Daily Dish of the nuptials. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

The duo began dating in December 2017. Phypers finalized his divorce from Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan in August — two years after they separated following just six months of marriage.

Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002-06, and they share two daughters: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. (She is also mom to daughter Eloise, 7.)