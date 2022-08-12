'Insecure's' Denise Dowse Receives Support from Viola Davis, Yvonne Orji and More Stars amid Coma

The Hollywood community is keeping Denise Dowse in their thoughts as she endures the unthinkable.

The actress, 64, is currently in a coma caused by meningitis, her sister Tracey confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday. Now, loved ones from all facets of Dowse's life are speaking out with hopes for her recovery.

Yvonne Orji, who worked with Dowse on Insecure, shared a supportive message on her Instagram Story. "The entire [Insecure] fam is praying for you," Orji, 38, wrote.

Orji wasn't the only costar who sent Dowse well-wishes. In a comment on her sister's Instagram post, Ian Ziering — who starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 with Dowse — said he was "sending prayers" as he "hopes for better days ahead."

Viola Davis also tweeted her well wishes to Dowse alongside PEOPLE's article detailing her condition. "Rooting for you sis!!!" the Oscar winner, 57, wrote.

"You are a terrific actress with so much more work to do," Davis continued. "Praying for you."

As The Walking Dead's Vincent M. Ward commented, "prayers up🙏🏿🙏🏿", former NBA star Stephen Howard wrote: "Sending love, prayer and hugs to one of my favorites. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️".

When Dowse's sister Tracey revealed the state of the actress' health on Tuesday, she wrote on Dowse's Instagram page: "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse."

"She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis," Tracey continued. "Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

Dowse's sibling added: "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I have been reading your comments and want to acknowledge everyone's comments. I will not be responding to your texts as I do not want you to think it is coming from her at this time."

Dowse is best known for her role as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley in the '90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. Before her Insecure role, Dowse also appeared on CBS' The Guardian from 2001-2004.

The actress is currently directing Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, a historical biopic starring Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.