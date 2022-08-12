'Insecure's' Denise Dowse Receives Support from Viola Davis, Yvonne Orji and More Stars amid Coma

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is in a non-medically induced coma after a meningitis infection, her sister confirmed Tuesday

By
Published on August 12, 2022 01:41 PM
Denise Dowse
Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty

The Hollywood community is keeping Denise Dowse in their thoughts as she endures the unthinkable.

The actress, 64, is currently in a coma caused by meningitis, her sister Tracey confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday. Now, loved ones from all facets of Dowse's life are speaking out with hopes for her recovery.

Yvonne Orji, who worked with Dowse on Insecure, shared a supportive message on her Instagram Story. "The entire [Insecure] fam is praying for you," Orji, 38, wrote.

Orji wasn't the only costar who sent Dowse well-wishes. In a comment on her sister's Instagram post, Ian Ziering — who starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 with Dowse — said he was "sending prayers" as he "hopes for better days ahead."

Viola Davis also tweeted her well wishes to Dowse alongside PEOPLE's article detailing her condition. "Rooting for you sis!!!" the Oscar winner, 57, wrote.

"You are a terrific actress with so much more work to do," Davis continued. "Praying for you."

As The Walking Dead's Vincent M. Ward commented, "prayers up🙏🏿🙏🏿", former NBA star Stephen Howard wrote: "Sending love, prayer and hugs to one of my favorites. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️".

When Dowse's sister Tracey revealed the state of the actress' health on Tuesday, she wrote on Dowse's Instagram page: "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse."

"She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis," Tracey continued. "Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

Dowse's sibling added: "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I have been reading your comments and want to acknowledge everyone's comments. I will not be responding to your texts as I do not want you to think it is coming from her at this time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dowse is best known for her role as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley in the '90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. Before her Insecure role, Dowse also appeared on CBS' The Guardian from 2001-2004.

The actress is currently directing Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, a historical biopic starring Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.

Related Articles
Denise Dowse
'Insecure' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress Denise Dowse in Coma Brought on by Meningitis, Says Sister
Anne Heche photographed by Gregory Arlt
Anne Heche Suffered Severe Brain Injury and 'Is Not Expected to Survive': Rep
NEW AMSTERDAM --"Castles Made of Sand" Episode 421 -- Pictured: Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe
'New Amsterdam' Star Freema Agyeman Reveals She Will Not Return for Fifth and Final Season
Cast of Beverly Hills, 90210
The Cast of 'Beverly Hills, 90210' : Where Are They Now?
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdUyV0JuOtf/ hed: Denise Richards Spends Mother's Day with Estranged Daughter Sami Sheen: 'Grateful to Have You in My Life'
Denise Richards Says She Can't Judge Daughter Sami Sheen for Joining OnlyFans: 'I Did 'Wild Things' '
Shanna Moakler TRAVIS BARKER
Shanna Moakler Speaks Out About Ex Travis Barker's Hospitalization: 'I Pray for a Speedy Recovery'
Denise Richards
Denise Richards Creates an OnlyFans Account After Defending Daughter Sami's Page
Angela Lanter; Matt Lanter
'90210' 's Matt Lanter Undergoes 'Emergency Surgery' as Wife Angela Says They Have an 'Uphill Battle'
Girl Attacked by Cougar. Gofundme. https://www.gofundme.com/f/9yearold-lily-attacked-by-cougar?utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR0ZOKf-vNF_G33_lz-zF5_uPGQBfQcPCBEye0v2tSFJmSdXT9Ask_MmFB4.
'Tough and Brave' 9-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Cougar While Playing Hide-and-Seek
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes Nearly 1 Year After Announcing Their Engagement
Lisa Rinna and Lois Rinna
'RHOBH' : Lisa Rinna Recalls the 'Hardest Decision' to Not Keep Mom Lois Alive After Suffering Stroke
matt lanter, angela lanter
Matt Lanter's Wife Angela Reveals His Emergency Surgery Was Due to Twisted Intestine, Blockage
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdH7mKtM_3K/ brycedhoward Verified Congratulations to the newlywed couple @paigecarlylehoward & @timmyabou!! 🥰♥️ Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can’t imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!⁣ ⁣ @kateydenno & @lemondynyc, you made my already gorgeous sister shine like the supernatural beauty that she is. @heracouture, the bride’s dress design was a dream come true — when Paige walked down the aisle, we literally gasped. And last but not least, let’s give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward 😉 ⁣ ⁣ What a truly magical day ✨
Ron Howard Officiates Daughter Paige's Wedding and Her Sister Bryce Dallas Howard Is Bridesmaid
celine dion
How Stars Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2022
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer Naomi Judd on the set of Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family Holiday Special" at Universal Studios Hollywood on November 18, 2013 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Redmond/Getty Images)
Naomi Judd Remembered by Fellow Country Stars Following Her Death at 76: 'Heartbreaking News'
(L-R) Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King, wearing Gucci, attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Regina King Receives Love and Support After Tragic Death of Son Ian: 'Absolutely Heartbroken'