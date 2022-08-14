Denise Dowse, ''Beverly Hills, 90210' ' and ''Insecure'' Actress, Dead at 64: 'She is Watching Over Us'

Denise Dowse, who portrayed Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the iconic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, and Dr. Rhonda Pine on HBO's Insecure, among a number of other roles in TV and films has died. She was 64.

On Saturday, her sister Tracey announced her passing via Instagram.

"I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers," she began her heartfelt note, which included a glowing picture of Denise, flashing a big smile on her face.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," she shared. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member."

Tracey continued, "Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers. I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here."

Expressing gratitude for the support she and her family received, her sister concluded, "Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister."

"We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world," she added. "Thank you for giving so selflessly. I love you, Tracey."

Greg Doherty/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Denise's representatives did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The announcement came after her sister shared earlier this week that the late star had been hospitalized and was in a coma due to "a virulent form of meningitis."

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse," she wrote at the time. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

"She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated," Tracey added then of her sister.

RELATED: Remembering Anne Heche

Aside from her roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and HBO's Insecure, Denise also played Judge Rebecca Damnsen on the CBS drama The Guardian from 2001-2004.

In addition to her extensive TV credits, Denise also has starred in a number of films, including the 2004 musical drama Ray, the 1998 teen dramedy Pleasantville, and 2000's Requiem for a Dream, where she played the mother of Marlon Waynes' character, Tyrone.

Denise also directed the upcoming historical biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, which stars Keith David, Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short.