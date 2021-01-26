Demi Lovato to Star in and Executive Produce NBC Comedy in Development, Hungry

The project will center around friends who belong to a food issues group as they help each other as they look for love and success

Demi Lovato has a new television project in the works.

The actress and singer, 28, is set to star in Hungry, an NBC single-camera comedy that will be written by Hot in Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin, PEOPLE can confirm.

The project will center around friends who belong to a food issues group as they help each other as they look for love and success.

Hungry has received a put pilot commitment from the network, meaning NBC will pay a penalty if it doesn't air, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to her starring role, Lovato will also serve as an executive producer alongside Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills, and Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson of SB Projects.

Lovato previously worked with Martin and Hayes in the Will & Grace revival, appearing in four episodes.

News of Lovato's new project comes a week after YouTube Originals announced a new documentary series about the "Anyone" songstress.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil will provide "an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato's life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health," according to a press release.

Lovato has been very open about her past struggles with a longtime eating disorder. Last year, she told Ashley Graham on the model's Pretty Big Deal podcast that her attempts to maintain a certain body type "led to" her overdose in July 2018.

"When you have certain people around you that are telling you certain things, that you should look a certain way, it makes it harder. So I was in that situation — I was just running myself into the ground, and I honestly think that's kind of what led to everything happening over the past year," she said. "It was just me thinking I found recovery when I didn't and then living this kind of lie, and trying to tell the world that I was happy with myself when I really wasn't."

In March, Lovato revealed that due to her issues with food, she didn't have birthday cake "for many years" and would eat watermelon with "fat-free whipped cream" instead.

"This year, when I turned 27 — I have a new team — Scooter Braun, my manager, gave me the best birthday cake and I spent it with Ariana Grande, who is one of my good friends, and we just had the best birthday," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I just remember crying because I was finally eating cake with a manager that didn't need anything from me and that loved me for who I am and supported my journey."