Demi Lovato Slated to Host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards This November

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Demi Lovato has been picked to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards!

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old singer cheekily announced her upcoming hosting gig on Twitter when E! News tweeted at the star, "We can keep a secret could you, @ddlovato? Any plans on Sunday, November 15th?"

"idk... maybe hosting @peopleschoice?!?!? #PCAs," she replied with several loving emojis.

Over the past decade, Lovato herself has racked up a total of 12 nominations and five wins at the People's Choice Awards, across top categories like favorite female artist, favorite music fan following and favorite pop artist.

"Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement. "Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night."

The "I Love Me" singer has had an eventful year, kicking off 2020 with the debut of her ballad "Anyone" during the Grammy Awards in January, her first televised performance since her drug overdose in July 2018.

The following weekend, Lovato performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, which fans said she "slayed."

Most recently, the singer took the stage at the Billboard Music Awards to perform her politically tinged ballad, "Commander in Chief." The ballad — written by Lovato, Julia Michaels, FINNEAS, Justin Tranter, and Eren Cannata and referencing the police killing of George Floyd earlier this year — came out just weeks ahead of Election Day and as voters across the country head to early voting sites to cast their ballots.

Image zoom Demi Lovato | Credit: Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty

Over the years, Lovato has received two Grammy Award nominations and four Billboard Music Award nominations. In August, the video for Lovato's song, "I Love Me," was nominated in the video for good category at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.