Demi Lovato Shows Off Faux Baby Bump as She Films Will and Grace

Demi Lovato is expecting … to guest star on the new season of Will and Grace!

On Wednesday night, Lovato teased fans with a photo from the set and introduced her new character on the show, Jenny, who happens to be pregnant.

“Real or fake? 🤰🏻😝 #WillandGrace #MeetJenny,” the pop star, 27, captioned the post, which featured a mirror selfie of Lovato cradling the faux baby bump and a brief video where she zooms in on the bump.

Lovato sported a black polka dot dress with a sweetheart neckline, which accentuated the fake bump, and paired the look with a black manicure and gold hoop earrings.

In August, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed that she would be making a guest appearance on the beloved NBC sitcom by sharing a photo of herself on the show’s set with the caption, “Will & Grace & Demi.”

“It’s making me SO HAPPY,” Lovato said on her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing.”

One fan account responded to the fake pregnancy post writing, “Demi is pregnant with D7” on Twitter — hinting at the singer’s anticipated seventh studio album.

Demi shared the fan’s post on her Instagram Story and confirmed, “This is true.” She later reposted videos shared by Scooter Braun, her record label executive, of her in a recording studio, presumably working on new music.

Earlier this year, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer told fans that she was looking forward to telling “her side of the story” with her new album.

“You know what’s great about making an album?” she asked in a message posted to her Instagram Story in June. “You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it..”

The singer’s comments about her new album came almost a year after her near-fatal overdose July 2018, though it’s unclear if her overdose and time in rehab is “the story” she referred to in her Instagram message.

The final season of Will & Grace is set to debut in 2020.