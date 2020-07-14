Demi Lovato Says She Will 'Forever Cherish' Playing Naya Rivera’s Girlfriend on Glee

Demi Lovato appeared in the show's fifth season as Dani, who had a short-lived romantic relationship with Naya Rivera's Santana Lopez

Demi Lovato is remembering the good times she had with Naya Rivera.

The "I Love Me" songstress, 27, is looking back on the time she spent as a guest star on Glee, sharing that she will "forever cherish" her role as Rivera's girlfriend on the hit FOX television series.

"RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee," Lovato wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from their time together on the show. "The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world."

“My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.. ❤️🕊” she finished her off caption.

Naya Rivera, Demi Lovato

Lovato was a recurring guest star during the series' fifth season, portraying Dani, who had a short-lived romantic relationship with Rivera's Santana Lopez before she reconciled with Brittany, played by Heather Morris.

Before Rivera’s body was found on Monday, Lovato previously called on her Twitter followers to "manifest" that the Glee alumna would be found safely.

"I don’t tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!!," Lovato began her tweet on July 9. "Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Lovato's tweet marked one of many times that the singer had posted about Rivera's disappearance.

A few days prior, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound," alongside a photo of a lit candle, before later sharing a second post that read, "Pray for Naya. Nothing is impossible with God."

Rivera was confirmed dead on Monday, five days after disappearing during a trip to a California lake with her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. She was 33.

"We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said in a news conference Monday. "It has been an extremely difficult time for her family throughout this ordeal ... our hearts are with them and we share in their grief for Naya’s loss."

The sheriff added that there is no evidence of foul play or suicide.

Rivera was first reported missing on Wednesday after visiting Lake Piru in Ventura County, where she rented a pontoon boat with her son.

When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, staff found it at the north side of the lake, with Josey wearing a life jacket, sleeping alone on board. An adult lifejacket, believed to be the one provided to Rivera, was still on the boat. A day later, police announced she was presumed dead, maintaining they considered her disappearance to be "a horrible accident."