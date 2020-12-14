Demi Lovato Says 'Miss You' to Naya Rivera as She Pays Tribute to Their Glee Scene

Demi Lovato is still mourning her friend and former Glee costar, Naya Rivera.

On Sunday, five months after Rivera's body was found following her disappearance during a boating trip with her son, Lovato shared a touching tribute to the late actress on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 28, shared a video of the gleaming sun from her hike, which she captioned "Miss You [Naya Rivera]." Playing in the background of the clip was The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun," referencing the Glee scene where the duo's characters first bonded.

In the fifth season of the popular musical drama series, Lovato and Rivera's characters (Dani and Santana Lopez, respectively) fall in love after singing "Here Comes The Sun" together during one of their shifts at a diner.

Image zoom Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Tasia Wells/Getty Images

Image zoom Credit: Demi Lovato Instagram

On July 13, Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California — five days after she disappeared during a boat excursion with her 5-year-old son Josey, who she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

The star's cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. She was laid to rest on July 24, at age 33.

One day after Rivera was found, Lovato looked back on her time as a guest star on Glee, sharing that she will "forever cherish" her role as Rivera's girlfriend on the hit FOX television series.

Image zoom Naya Rivera and Demi Lovato | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

"RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee," Lovato wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from their time together on the show. "The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world."

“My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.. ❤️🕊,” she finished her caption.

Image zoom Demi Lovato (left) and Naya Rivera | Credit: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Dorsey is "doing okay" in the months following the death of his ex while raising their little boy. "Ryan is very much about keeping Naya's memory alive. He often tells Josey, 'Mommy would have liked that,' " the source said.

The insider added that Dorsey and Josey often "look at pictures together and Ryan reminds Josey about all the fun that he had with his mom."

"Ryan is very focused on being the best dad," said the source. "He is doing a great job."

Image zoom (Left to right) Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey, son Josey | Credit: Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

Following River's death, her sister, Nickayla, moved in with Dorsey and Josey to help care for her young nephew.

"Along with Nickayla and both of their families, Ryan works hard at making things the best possible for Josey. They are getting ready for Christmas now," the source said of Dorsey and Nickayla, whose families both plan to spend Christmas together. "Ryan and Josey have been decorating."

Last month Dorsey filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Josey. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Josey is suing Ventura County, California, the county's Parks and Recreation Management, and the United Water Conservation District for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit claims Rivera's death was preventable and states that the boat she and her son rented from Lake Piru did not have the proper features and equipment necessary to comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.