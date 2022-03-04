Demi Lovato reportedly dropped out of the role, which is now being recast, due to scheduling conflicts

Demi Lovato No Longer Set to Star in NBC's Hungry Pilot, Will Remain on Series as an EP: Report

Demi Lovato will no longer appear in the planned NBC comedy Hungry.

The 29-year-old singer, who was first announced to star in the upcoming series in January 2021, has stepped down from their role right as the show's pilot was set to start production, according to a report from Deadline.

The part is now being recast, and the outlet noted that the series hopes to find a replacement "shortly" so that production "stays on schedule."

Lovato dropped out of the project, per Deadline's sources, "due to scheduling issues." They, alongside their manager, Scooter Braun, will remain on as executive producers, however.

Representatives for both Lovato and NBC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Demi Lovato Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Back in January 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that Lovato was cast in the NBC comedy, which will be written by Hot in Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin.

Hungry will center around friends who belong to a food issues group as they help each other while they look for love and success.

The series previously received a put pilot commitment from the network, meaning NBC will pay a penalty if it doesn't air, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside Lovato, Braun, 40, and Martin, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner of Hazy Mills will also executive produce, as well as James Shin and Scott Manson of Braun's SB Projects.

Lovato previously worked with Martin and Hayes, 51, on the Will & Grace revival, where they appeared in four episodes.