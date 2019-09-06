Demi Lovato and The Bachelorette's Mike Johnson Exchange Flirty Comments About Her Bikini Photo

Another flirty exchange between Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson has sent their fans into overdrive.

On Thursday, Lovato, 27, shared an unedited photo of herself in a leopard-print bikini alongside an empowering caption about appreciating one’s body, imperfections and all.

Thousands of supportive comments flooded in — including one from Bachelorette fan-favorite Johnson, 31.

“Look at me like that again,” he wrote. “Love yaself.”

In response, Lovato sent a kissy and tongue-sticking-out emoji, prompting hundreds of fans to chime in with comments begging the two to get together.

Image zoom Demi Lovato/Instagram

That’s not the only Instagram exchange that has fans “shipping” the idea of the two dating. Johnson’s cryptic comment on fellow Bachelorette alumnus Tyler Cameron‘s latest post has also added fuel to the fire.

“So if we do this dbl date, your shirt stays on,” Johnson wrote on Cameron’s shirtless shot. “No negotiation.”

Image zoom Tyler Cameron/Instagram

Since Cameron is dating Gigi Hadid, fans are speculating that Johnson and Tyler’s joint outing would be with Lovato and the supermodel.

“I think he’s talking about a double date with him and Demi Lovato,” wrote one, while hundreds of others tagged Lovato in their response.

Image zoom Ari Perilstein/Getty; John Fleenor/ABC via Getty

Lovato made no secret of the fact that the San Antonio, Texas-based portfolio manager was her favorite contestant on Hannah Brown‘s season of the ABC reality show this year, gushing on her Instagram Story at one point, “Mike I accept your rose.” In another exchange, after Johnson tweeted wondering where his “future wife” was, Lovato wrote, “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

But so far, it doesn’t look it’s gone any further than flirty online banter.

“We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all,” Johnson told PeopleTV’s Reality Check with a smile last month. “No to both.”

“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other,” he said. “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”