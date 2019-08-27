Demi Lovato Reveals Will & Grace Guest Role with Behind-the-Scenes Pic: 'I Can't Stop Laughing'

It looks like Will & Grace is adding another celebrity name to its ever-growing list of A-list guest stars.

On Tuesday, Demi Lovato revealed that she would have a role on the upcoming season of the beloved NBC sitcom, sharing a photo of herself on set with the caption, “Will & Grace & Demi.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that on Will & Grace, she’ll play Jenny, “a guarded gal who comes into the life of Will (Eric McCormack) in an unexpected way.”

The filming caused Lovato to miss the MTV Video Music Awards, where she was up for best dance video for her work with Clean Bandit in “Solo.”

She didn’t seem to mind. “It’s making me SO HAPPY,” Lovato said of the guest spot on her Instagram Story. “I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing.”

“I just hate awards shows,” she added.

Lovato’s acting credits include Sonny with a Chance, Camp Rock and Glee, as well as voice work in animated films Charming and Smurfs: The Lost Village.

The Will & Grace news comes days after the announcement that Lovato has joined the cast of Will Ferrell‘s upcoming comedy Eurovision.

The film, which stars Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan, follows Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they are given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition. A release date has not yet been revealed.

Demi Lovato

It’s been a year after Lovato’s near-fatal overdose.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “Demi is in a great place in her life. She is spending her birthday in London and working on new music and other projects.”

Earlier this month, Lovato celebrated her 27th birthday by seeing Ariana Grande‘s concert in London.

She shared a sweet video from backstage, of Grande leading a birthday chant in Lovato’s honor.

“This was too sweet not to post… before show prayer they did this for my bday,” Lovato captioned the clip, which shows Grande, 26, and her crew, as well as their shared manager Scooter Braun, cheering. ”I’m so proud of you @arianagrande. You f—ing killed that!! I love you tons 💕.”

The pair also shared a warm embrace in the clip before Grande hit the stage.

Will & Grace

Meanwhile, back in July, NBC announced Will & Grace would be ending with its upcoming season, which is set to debut in 2020.

The series — which, in addition to McCormack, tars Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — made a triumphant return in 2017, over 10 years after the Emmy Award-winning series concluded its first eight seasons.

The revival brought back the original cast and racked up even more Emmy nominations. Now, the show will end with its third revival season and 11th season overall.