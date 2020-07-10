"Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!! ," Demi Lovato tweeted on Thursday

Demi Lovato Encourages Fans on Twitter to 'Manifest' That Naya Rivera Will Be 'Found Safe and Sound'

Demi Lovato is calling on her Twitter followers to "manifest" that Naya Rivera will be found "safe and sound" after the star recently disappeared during a trip to a California lake on Wednesday.

"I don’t tweet often but sometimes my tweets come true so, together let’s manifest on twitter that Naya will be found safe and sound!!," Lovato, 27, began her tweet. "Come on y’all! Let’s put this energy out there: they will find her healthy and alive!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Lovato's tweet marks the third time that the singer has posted about Rivera's disappearance. She previously wrote on her Instagram Story, "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound," alongside a photo of a lit candle, before later sharing a second post that read, "Pray for Naya. Nothing is impossible with God."

The "I Love Me" songstress previously starred opposite Rivera on the hit FOX television series Glee, where she portrayed Dani — a recurring character in the series fifth season — who served as a love interest to Rivera's Santana Lopez.

The Glee alum, 33, was reported missing on Wednesday after an outing to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a pontoon boat and were swimming in the water.

When the boat became overdue for return after its three-hour rental, staff at the lake found it at the north side of the water with her sleeping son aboard, but not Rivera.

Following his discovery on the pontoon, the young boy told investigators that his mother did not get back in the boat after being in the lake, a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office revealed.

While a search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake, it shifted one day later from a rescue mission to a recovery one, with Rivera presumed dead.

Alongside Lovato, several of Rivera's Glee friends and costars also asked fans for prayers that she's found soon.

Heather Morris, who worked closely with Rivera on the musical comedy series, wrote on her Instagram Story: "We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light 🙏🙏"

Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang on the show, tweeted simply "Praying," as Iqbal Theba, aka Principal Figgins, wrote on Twitter, "Oh God... mercy... please..." while sharing a report of Rivera's disappearance.

Jackée Harry shared a throwback clip of herself sharing the screen with Rivera on The Royal Family in the early '90s. "Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera. 🙏🙏," wrote Harry on Twitter. "We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short."

Rivera's ex-fiancé, Big Sean, also liked a number of tweets calling for her to be found safe. The pair began dating in April 2013, becoming engaged that October. In April 2014, however, the rapper broke off the engagement, saying at the time that it was a "difficult decision."

Ending a day of searching for Rivera on Thursday, local officials and search volunteers explained their process for the mission as they wait for daylight to resume. One volunteer diver, Max O'Brien, told reporters that the combing of Lake Piru's bottom is done mostly by touch since the visibility is so low.

"The visibility is about 1 to 2 feet," said O'Brien, "... There's a lot of tree branches and overgrowth from when the lake was lower, so we're digging through, breaking through sticks and searching a heavy brush bottom."