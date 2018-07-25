Demi Lovato's Episode of Beat Shazam Pulled After Her Hospitalization for Apparent Overdose

Fox’s newest episode of Beat Shazam guest-starring Demi Lovato was pulled from the lineup following the star’s hospitalization due to an apparent drug overdose.

The network released a statement Tuesday announcing that the pop star’s episode on Jamie Foxx’s game show — in which teams try to name songs playing before the popular app identifies them — would not air as planned.

“Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of BEAT SHAZAM featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of BEAT SHAZAM with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family,” the statement read.

In a since-deleted tweet, Lovato, 25, had advertised her presence on the segment earlier in the day. “Oh hi 😘 Guess who’s on @BeatShazamFOX tonight at 8/7c?”

The singer was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following an apparent overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, hours later appearing “alert and stable,” a close source confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to the emergency call audio obtained by TMZ, Lovato had been unconscious prior to the EMTs’ arrival and revived by her friends with Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. Though reports have indicated the overdose was heroin-related, a source close to Lovato claimed to PEOPLE that it is not.

Last month Lovato released her new hit song, “Sober,” revealing her recent relapse following six years of sobriety. She performed “Sober” in Paso Robles, California, just two days prior to the apparent overdose.

Lovato has long been candid about her battle with addiction, mental illness and disordered eating, largely detailed in her 2017 YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. In 2010, she entered treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. Shortly after voluntarily leaving the center, the star relapsed and then entered a sober living facility at her team’s urging, in which she stayed for a year.

Despite the massive outpouring of support following widespread public shock, including from ex Wilmer Valderrama, sources close to the star told PEOPLE they had been fearing an incident like this for an extended period of time.

“Things have been a total mess for months. She and her team severed ties, and they played a large part in getting her sober years ago. She hasn’t been in a good place,” a close source claimed.

Another insider added that Lovato’s period of sobriety was largely tainted with ongoing struggles. “Demi was never really clean and sober from all of her demons. She has been fighting depression and anxiety for quite some time — and is still in such a dark place. She was sober for a while, but not completely sober for six years.”

Live Nation has confirmed to the Press of Atlantic City that Lovato’s concert scheduled for Thursday in the New Jersey seaside resort town has been canceled.

Beat Shazam airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.