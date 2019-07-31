Demi Lovato & Hannah Brown Eat Windmill Cookies Ahead of Bachelorette Finale: 'Jesus Still Loves Us'

Jesus still loves Hannah Brown… and Demi Lovato!

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared a photo of herself enjoying some windmill cookies with the Bachelorette star on Tuesday in a nod to Brown’s now-infamous Fantasy Suite date with Peter Weber (who she subsequently sent home).

“I interrupt this social media break with this very important and iconic snap shot of WINDMILL cookies with my new favorite person @alabamahannah.. and guess what… Jesus still loves us. 🤷🏻‍♀️😝 Tonight’s the season finale y’all.. make sure to tune in cause it’s gonna get crazy!! @bacheloretteabc 🌹🌹🌹” Lovato, 26, wrote on Instagram alongside the snap.

Brown, 24, commented on the post, saying “love love love.”

“so thankful for your support during this season of life and taking me under your wing. Also, thanks for sharing your mama with me. 💗” she added.

The post impressed several celebrities, including Debby Ryan, who commented “DEMI. I want you both to have all the roses,” and Amy Schumer, who wrote, “I am blown away by this!🔥🔥🔥”

“Omg the moment we have been waiting for!” added Ruby Rose.

The photo was posted just hours before the explosive finale of Brown’s season, in which she revealed that she called off her engagement to Jed Wyatt.

Image zoom Hannah Brown, Demi Lovato Demi Lovato/Instagram

RELATED: All of the Drama From Hannah B.’s Season of The Bachelorette

It looks like Brown and Lovato became fast friends after the pop star expressed how “cute” she found the pageant queen early on in the season while sharing her reactions on her Instagram Story.

“I’ve never watched the Bachelorette or the Bachelor but she is soooo cute!!” Lovato said back in May.

Brown caught wind of the compliment, gushing on Twitter: “Me every day for the rest of my life: Demi Lovato called me cute!”

Lovato’s “Jesus still loves us” remark is a reference to all of the Luke Parker drama this season (Lovato knew Parker wasn’t good for Brown from the start: “Hannah, honey, do not trust him!!!!!!!” she said previously).

After Parker and Brown fought over whether or not she should have sex with the other contestants, she told him that she had had sex, and that “Jesus still loves me.”

Image zoom Demi Lovato, Hannah Brown Marc Piasecki/Getty Images; Aaron Poole/Getty Images

RELATED: Bachelorette Hannah Brown Gushes Over Demi Lovato Compliment: She ‘Called Me Cute!’

While doling out thoughts on Instagram about the contestants throughout this season, Lovato developed a crush on Mike Johnson.

“He should win,” Lovato said of Johnson on her Instagram Story way back during the episode when Parker told Brown he was first falling in love with her.

After Johnson was eliminated by Brown, he wrote on Twitter that he’s on the lookout for his future wife.

Image zoom Demi Lovato's Instagram Instagram/Demi Lovato

RELATED: Demi Lovato Thirsts After The Bachelorette‘s Mike as He’s Sent Home and Fans Totally Ship Them

“Jus[t] saying, my future wife though,” he said. “girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding.”

After a fan account pointed Johnson’s tweet out to Lovato, she responded with “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

Now that Lovato and Brown are new BFFs, perhaps Johnson’s ex can arrange an introduction.