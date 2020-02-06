Demi Lovato to Host Quibi Series Pillow Talk Featuring 'Frank Conversations' About Sex and Love

Demi Lovato is keeping it real.

The singer has teamed up with Quibi for a new series called Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato, the streaming service announced Thursday.

The ten-episode series will follow Lovato, 27, as she sits down with experts and celebrities to discuss hot topics including sex, relationships, body positivity, activism, social media, wellness and more. During the candid conversations, Lovato and her guest will speak openly and honestly about how each issue impacts society.

“I’ve always considered myself someone that speaks honestly about issues that face my generation,” Lovato said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring those frank conversations to a public forum, where people can have the opportunity to relate to the topics and guests, while finding room for laughter and learning.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

The news comes after Lovato’s triumph return to the spotlight with two back-to-back powerhouse performances at the 2020 Grammy Awards and Super Bowl LIV following her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

Lovato is the latest Hollywood A-list star to join Quibi — short for “quick bites” — which is set to launch in April 2020. The network has already secured support from Andy Cohen, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, Zac Efron and more.

Once released, users will pay $4.99 to access the platform with advertising or $7.99 without it. It’s set to feature 7,000 pieces of content at launch, according to Vanity Fair. It will also feature both vertical and horizontal video, Thrillist reported.

Quibi videos are expected to be short, but they will still tell long-form stories, just over a longer period of time.