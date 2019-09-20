Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett Says Katie Morton & Chris Bukowski Need 'Couples Counseling'

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski may need a little help to keep their relationship afloat, according to one of their Bachelor in Paradise costars.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Demi Burnett — who got engaged to girlfriend Kristian Haggerty on the season finale — opened up about which BiP couple she feared might not make it to the alter.

“You know honestly at this point I’m worried about Chris and Katie,” said Burnett. “I know Katie is an optimist and she sees the good, she gets glimpses at the good parts of Chris, but I think Chris needs to step it up if he wants to keep her — and I think she needs to tell him to step it up.”

Burnett went on to share that she thinks the pair, who also got engaged on the season finale, could benefit from “couple’s counseling.”

“It’s not a negative thing,” she added.

“No, I agree with you,” responded Degeneres, pointing out that while Bukowski has placed some of the blame for his inability to open up on past relationships, “you’ve got to work on that and get over it.”

Although Morton, 26, and Bukowski, 32, are still very much together, during the in-studio portion of the BiP season finale episode, Morton appeared without her engagement ring on her finger and admitted their relationship had been “rocky” since leaving the beach.

“I just put in so much effort every day and I love him so much, but I put in so much that my tank empties and if I’m not getting it filled, I break down,” she said. “I fell in love with potential that may never come to fruition, but I’m just praying it does.”

Morton, who eventually put her ring back on, went on to clarify that although she felt “conflicted” the pair were taking things “day by day.”

Opening up about the drama-filled finale, Morton told PeopleTV’s Reality Check that she felt she had to be honest.

“It had been really hard for us to communicate our differences and what each other needed, especially being kind of like stranded and in hiding while separated,” she said. “Chris Harrison asked me a lot of questions, even prior to what you guys saw, and so the emotions were like building up.”

Fortunately, things are going better than ever for the couple now.

“Since then, it’s been so great,” she explained. “We’ve been able to be together, and he’s met my family and my friends, and seeing him with them, has been … it’s just been so much better now that we can hang out.”

“I think both of us excel in public settings, you know with our friends, with our family. And not being able to do that, it was tough,” added Bukowski. “It made it tough, but at the end of the day, I actually think it made us better and stronger. So sometimes it takes things like that to get to a point where we are at today, and I think every day we get better in our relationship.”