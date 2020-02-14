BiP Star Demi Burnett's Ex Kristian Haggerty Kisses Reality House’s Taylor Blake

Kristian Haggerty has a new Valentine!

Haggerty, who appeared on the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise and ended the season engaged to Demi Burnett, shared a video of herself kissing Reality House star Taylor Blake on Thursday.

In the video, which was originally posted by Blake, the pair share a kiss before Blake asks Haggerty, “What are you?”

“Gay and happy,” Haggerty responds. “Aren’t those the same thing?”

Haggerty also shared a mirror selfie of the pair hugging and touching noses.

“Will you be my valentine?” she wrote in the caption, before promoting Freeform’s new movie The Thing About Harry.

Blake shared a pair of similar photos of the duo kissing and staring into each other’s eyes.

“When I was 13 I wanted you to be my Valentine, but I was closeted and too scared to ask you- So, I asked your cousin Luke to be my Valentine instead,” Blake wrote in the caption. “Here we are at 27, and I finally made you mine🥰 You were worth the wait, you little shit.”

“Make sure you guys check out #TheThingAboutHarry on @freeform this Saturday!! It’s the sweetest queer film that reminds me a lot of mine and Kristian’s story. PS- Make sure you have tissues on deck!! 🤟🏼❤️,” Blake added of the movie, which stars Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jake Borelli.

As Blake revealed in her caption, the friendship between the two women appears to go way back.

Haggerty has appeared several times on Blake’s Instagram timeline.

In January, Blake shared another pair of photos with Haggerty, writing, “Who knew God placed you in my life so many years ago for a reason❤️ So blessed to have you.”

In October, Blake shared her excitement that Haggerty was back in town.

“Guess who’s back in town?!😈🤟🏼 Here’s to one of my favorite humans with a heart of pure gold- I love you Kris!!” the reality star wrote alongside some photos of the pair embracing. A few days later, the duo took a photo with a camel, with Blake joking in the caption, “Took Kris to meet Carl and he tried to breed her.”

The October Instagram posts came just a couple weeks before Haggerty and Burnett announced their breakup.

“What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually,” the former couple said in a joint statement they both shared on Instagram on Halloween last year.

“We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful,” the statement continued. “We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

“And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us,” the statement concluded.

The pair, who were the first same-sex couple to be featured on a Bachelor Nation show, hadn’t posted any photos together since September, leading to rumors of a split.

Burnett, who came out as queer on the show, told PEOPLE after the finale that she “learned that it’s okay to be myself and embrace that and own it.”

“I want to be honest and open. Love is love!” she added.